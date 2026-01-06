6 Zodiac Signs That Will See Major Growth During This Week’s Twin Cazimis

As we settle into the new year, we’re facing rare astrological double events: two cazimis in one week. A cazimi occurs when a planet meets the sun’s center, essentially experiencing an astrological “reset.” How does this affect us?

According to Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, “When planets connect with the sun, everything hits the refresh button. Solar fire burns away excess, strips habits down to the core, and clears space for what actually works.”

In other words, this week will help provide a clean slate for 2026.

“This week brings two major cazimis back-to-back, with Venus and Mars meeting the Sun in Capricorn on January 6 and 9—setting the tone for serious upgrades in 2026,” Tate adds.

For reference, Venus is the planet of love, money, and pleasure, while Mars is the planet of drive, conflict, and ambition. Expect some inevitable changes in these areas of your life.

“Old coping mechanisms and shortcuts? Done and gone,” Tate says. “Capricorn energy pushes a return to basics: structure, integrity, and routines built to last.”

According to Tate, Venus cazimis happen just a few times a year, while Mars cazimis only happen once every two years. In other words, these two cazimis occurring the same week—and at the beginning of the year—are a major deal, astrologically speaking.

“Together, they turn the first week of January into a reset point for how people assess risk vs. reward, pace themselves, and commit to long-term goals with the wisdom they’ve already earned,” Tate says.

Here are six zodiac signs that will experience the hardest reset in their careers, money, relationships, and health.

1. Aries

Aries, it’s time to take yourself seriously. You have all the answers, courage, and knowledge within you.

“When Mars goes cazimi, your spirit is inevitably revitalized, and your sights reset on a new horizon,” says Tate. “With Mars and the sun linking up in Capricorn, expect to begin a new chapter in your career and reputation, maybe even achieving a position, promotion, or personal recognition.”

2. Taurus

Expect yourself to rise above your insecurities and flourish during this time, Taurus.

“When Venus kisses the sun, the love between them improves your fortunes and refills your coffers,” says Tate. “As these two come together in Capricorn, they are planning your ascent of whatever mountain you’re determined to climb. Believe in your ability to lift yourself up beyond where you’ve been.”

3. Leo

This is a busy period, Leo, but if anyone can handle it, it’s you. Just remember to practice some self-care.

“When any cazimi happens in the sky, your ruler is involved, so some part of your life gets a quick reboot,” Tate explains. “Since the sun is mingling with both Venus and Mars in Capricorn, this month is asking you to rejuvenate yourself through upgrades to your daily routine.”

4. Libra

Libra, it’s time to rejuvenate with some solitude and rest.

“When Venus and the sun unite, your scales rebalance and orient you in a new direction,” Tate says. “Since this cazimi is happening in Capricorn, your personal focus will shift toward your home and family, and acts of service will become your temporary love language!”

5. Scorpio

Expect difficult yet necessary confrontations during this time, Scorpio.

“When Mars meets the sun, its cazimi supercharges your natural powers of restoration and healing,” Tate reveals. “Because this upcoming conjunction is happening in Capricorn, you’ll find yourself dealing with childhood issues and hashing out old conversations with new perspectives. Your poise and careful articulation can even win you improved primary relationships.”

6. Capricorn

Get ready for a heavy month of self-work and healing, Capricorn—something you’re likely already used to.

“All of the celestial movements mentioned above are happening in YOUR sign, meaning that your personal energy is tied up in the ground zero of all of this individual shift and renaissance,” Tate says. “While that should be very inspiring, it also does mean that you’re going to need to work on yourself…literally. Next stop, self-actualization!”