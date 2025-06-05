This 65” Roku TV’s Price Lies—but It’s Still on a Big Sale

Right off the bat, let’s clear this up: fake sales suck. You hate them, I hate them, and even the European Union hates them, as Shein recently found out when the EU accused it of running afoul of its consumer protection laws that outlaw the sort of fake discounts that are still annoyingly common here in the US.

This 65″ Roku TV screams half off, but it’s not actually half off. It’s one of those TVs where it’s always “on sale.” But don’t backtrack yet. It’s on a sale, a real one, and seeing as how it’ll save you hundreds of bucks off its usual, actual selling price, it’s still worth your attention.

not actually half off, but still a good sale

Checking out the Amazon page for the Roku Pro Series 65″ QLED 4K TV, you’ll see that Amazon lists the retail price as $1,200 and a sale price of $600. “Fifty percent off!” screams red text, and well, that would be a pretty good deal if the Pro Series 65″ ever actually sold for $1,200. But it never does. It’s always a lot cheaper.

Peeking into the history of this particular TV’s pricing, I found that it’s been reliably found for about $800 for all of 2025, with a very brief dip to an absurdly low sale price in mid-January.

So wait up and hold the horses. It’s not on a 50% sale, which would be drastic, but it’s still on a $200-off sale, which is pretty good, especially since this is a large TV aimed more at the budget end of the market, where enormous discounts are less common due to slimmer profit margins.

That’s $600 for 65″ of 4K resolution, with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Atmos. Not bad at all. And you save money by not having to purchase a separate streaming device, the best of which sell for around $100.

When TVs come with built-in streaming capabilities, such as Google TV or Samsung’s proprietary streaming service, I hook up a Roku Ultra 4K anyway. It’s my favorite streaming service, and here you get it built right into the TV. That’s especially useful if you’re lacking space or don’t want a streaming box wire hanging down from your wall-mounted TV.

Amazon says this is only a limited time deal, which I do believe. So if you’re thinking about it, don’t hesitate for too long, because while it may not be a 50% off sale, it’s still a real, temporary sale for hundreds off.