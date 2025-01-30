As someone with emetophobia, this is my worst nightmare.

An amateur fossil hunter found fossilized shark vomit—yes, VOMIT—on Denmark’s Cliffs of Stevns.

Videos by VICE

According to Danish scientists, the poor shark must have puked around 66 million years ago, and though the fish is long gone by now, its upchuck remains.

Really wish it didn’t though.

66-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Shark Vomit Discovered in Denmark

Apparently, it appeared as though the shark had eaten sea lilies, which “aren’t that great to eat, because they are almost only skeleton,” said Jesper Milàn, a a Danish paleontologist.

“It is truly an unusual find. Sea lilies are not a particularly nutritious diet, as they mainly consist of calcareous plates held together by very few soft parts,” added Milàn, who is also the curator of the Geomuseum Faxe.

“So [the shark] took what they could and threw up the rest.”

We’ve all been there.

Despite being a literal pile of puke, this finding has been classified as having “exceptional natural historical value” and will be displayed in Geomuseum Faxe. Technically, it belongs to the country now.

Didn’t think anyone would proudly claim ownership over chunks of vomit, but here we are.

“This is the most famous piece of puke in the world,” Milàn said.