69 Years Ago, Abbott and Costello’s Feud Took a Very NSFW Turn

Few comedy duos from the early part of the 20th century were as successful as Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. Between 1935 and 1957, the pair dominated in every medium possible, from burlesque to radio to screens both big and small. But despite their enormous popularity, problems eventually arose between the two as time went on. In fact, Abbott and Costello briefly split up in 1945 for what Costello later called a “ridiculous” reason: Abbott enlisted the help of a maid that Costello had previously fired.

Their final breakup in 1957, on the other hand, was supposedly over something much crazier. As Robin Hood actor Errol Flynn explains in his posthumous memoir My Wicked, Wicked Ways, Abbott and Costello had a bit of a film-exchange club going with him in the 1950s. Flynn would send over a movie of his for their families to screen, and his comedian pals would do the same for him.

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On one occasion, while Abbott and Costello were in the middle of a feud, Costello and his wife got together with some family and friends—including their kids and Costello’s mother—to watch one of Flynn’s films.

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The Bizarre Porn Prank That Reportedly Helped End Abbott and Costello

According to Flynn, the movie that started to unreel that day was a porno, “about as obscene as could be devised.” Everyone in attendance was reportedly frozen in shock, and Costello had a bit of trouble trying to get it off the screen. Once he did, he immediately suspected that Abbott was responsible. Flynn claimed that the accusation only served to put a further strain on the pair’s business relationship, and even caused their wives to stop speaking to them; evidently, the wives wouldn’t talk to each other, either.

Both Abbott and Costello apparently called Flynn up afterward, asking if he was trying to play some kind of prank. Flynn swore on the Koran that he had nothing to do with it and laid the blame on one of their chauffeurs. Whatever the case may be, if Flynn’s story is true, it certainly didn’t help smooth things over between Abbott and Costello.

The duo announced that they’d split up for good on July 15, 1957.