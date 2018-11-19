6ix9ine Arrested on Federal Racketeering and Firearms Charges

Brooklyn-born rapper 6ix9ine was arrested on federal racketeering and firearms charges in New York City last night, per reports. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old musician—whose real name is Daniel Hernandez—was taken into custody along with his former manager, Shottie (real name Kifano Jordan), and an associate named Faheem Walter, better known as Crippy.

The Daily Beast reports that further details of the charges against Hernandez will be revealed at his arraignment in Manhattan federal court this afternoon.

Hernandez has had a number of serious run-ins with the law over the past few months. He was arrested in July for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a mall in Houston six months prior. In October, he was sentenced to four years probation for the “use of a child in a sexual performance,” a charge to which he had pled guilty in 2015. Just last week, Hernandez received a conditional discharge after taking a plea deal for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

