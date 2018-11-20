6ix9ine Facing Life Sentence For Charges Including Gunpoint Robbery

As previously reported, Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine (also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine) was arrested last night on racketeering and firearms charges. At his arraignment, the prosecuting US attorney said that the rapper—born Daniel Hernandez—faces the possibility of life in prison. 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shottie, as well as associates Crippy, Ish, Mel Murda and Fu Banga were also arrested, according to Pitchfork.

6ix9ine has been indicted for charges including participating in a racketeering conspiracy, using and carrying firearms, participating in a gunpoint robbery, and violent crime in aid of racketeering. If convicted for both firearms charges, Hernandez faces a minimum of 32 years behind bars.

This indictment is the latest in a series of legal issues for 6ix9ine. The rapper was arrested in July for allegedly choking a 16-year-old, and is currently on probation for the use of a child in a sexual performance. Hernandez was denied bail at his arraignment.