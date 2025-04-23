6ix9ine Says ‘Snitch’ Planted Drugs and Weapons in His House Ahead of Raid

Federal agents recently found some weapons and drugs during a raid on rapper 6ix9ine’s Florida home, but he claims the items were planted there by a “snitch.”

The raid was carried out in March, with feds handcuffing 6ix9ine during the routine check, as is protocol in these situations. After the illegal items were found, DNA samples were collected. 6ix9ine was not placed under arrest due to a lack of proof that he violated probation or committed a crime.

Videos by VICE

6ix9ine just appeared in court this week, Hot New Hip-Hop reported, to go over whether or not he violated the terms of his probation, and he’s claiming that a “former friend/snitch” planted the Glock pistol, MMDA, and cocaine that were found by authorities.

The judge in his case has banned 6ix9ine from having guns and drugs in his home. This is in addition to some strict travel guidelines he’s currently required to follow. In response, 6ix9ine issued an apology for his behavior, but still did not take responsibility for the items. He’ll have to head back to court on May 22.

At this time, 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says he’s confident that the “Gooba” rapper will not end up back in jail. HNHH notes that, if he’s found guilty of violating his parole, 6ix9ine would likely remain under close federal supervision through the end of the year.

6ix9ine Gave Diddy Advice While They Were Inmates Together

In other 6ix9ine news, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently revealed that he briefly roomed with Diddy while in police custody in late 2024.

“We like, we literally like…we sleeping right next to each other, nah for real. I sleep right here, he [Diddy] slept right there,” he said during a Twitch live stream with DJ Akademiks, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Elaborating on their time behind bars together, 6ix9ine says he encouraged Diddy to take control of his narrative. “I told him like, yo bro, like speak. You see how media is crucifying Diddy, the media is crucifying him because they know they got the narrative, they got the upper hand,” 6ix9ine explained.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on sex trafficking charges. His trial is scheduled to start in May.

“I talked to Diddy,” 6ix9ine continued, then saying he told the imprisoned hip-hop mogul: “I know about your situation… but you gotta give a narrative or they will crucify you.”