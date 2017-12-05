7 Boozy Punches to Make Your Holiday Partying Hella Easy

Hosting a party is chaotic enough—you’re juggling drunk friends, pissing off downstairs neighbors, and schmoozing yourself to death. The last thing you need to worry about is a mess of shakers, stirrers, corkscrews, and bottle openers littering every surface.

That’s why batch cocktails are the greatest gift from the party gods. Just dump a ton of libations and ice into a bowl, and guests can get ladle-happy while you do your thing. And what’s more festive than a massive, communal bowl of booze? You’re gonna want to keep this list handy for when your next gathering rolls around.

Videos by VICE

First up—gin and juice. Rolling down the streets is not advised after drinking this potent combo of cranberry, orange, pineapple, lemon and gin from Southern California mixologist Robin Chopra.

This rum punch, the brainchild of Daniel Webster from NYC’s Porchlight, goes down dangerously easy. Black tea, sugar, and lemon balance out a potent mixture of rum, cognac, sherry, and red wine.

Miami bartending badass Elad Zvi will be making this gin punch for his squad, and you should follow suit. Pineapple vinegar is exactly as dope as it sounds.

One of the beauties of punch is that you can get away with using the cheap stuff. With this whiskey, cider, and rosemary punch, MUNCHIES’ own Julia Ziegler-Haynes is confident that a gallon of apple cider and a little rosemary can forgive even the bottom-est shelf whiskey.

Here’s another cheap one from Julia—just mix up a few Coors tall boys and a jug of juice. Yep, it’s just grapefruit and beer punch, and trust us when we promise that it doesn’t taste nearly as trashy as it sounds.

We all owe Freye Estreller from Ludlows Cocktail Co. a thank you. She’s adultified a college staple with these showstopping Aperol Spritz clementine Jell-O shots. OK, so this one isn’t exactly a punch, but it’s the same idea—make one massive batch and keep everyone happy all night.

You won’t need to spike this apple cider punch—it’s already rocking a heavy pour of Everclear. Liquid blankets for everyone!

Think of it as “set it and forget it”—but for alcohol. Pour it up, pour it up.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in November 2016.