7 Cozy November Date Ideas That Are Way Better Than Another Night on the Couch

I don’t know about you, but October is my absolute favorite month. So you can imagine my grief when November rolls around and the cold, dark seasons roll in…During this time, I rarely feel like doing much. The holiday cheer only seems to make matters worse, taunting me with peppy energy I can’t seem to fake.

That being said, this year, I’ve vowed to make the most of every month and every season. November might be that awkward “limbo” month between spooky season and the holidays, but it’s also one of the most aesthetic, cozy, and romantic times of the year.

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If you’re looking to take advantage of this gorgeous autumn month with your lover, here are seven November date ideas to try this year.

1. Cook Dinner at Home by Candlelight

Cooking dinner by candlelight is one of the most romantic November activities on my personal agenda. While I’m a decent cook myself, I’m lucky enough to be dating an incredibly talented chef who experiments with recipes like homemade gnocchi, savory stews, and various styles of tacos. Cooking together is one of my favorite pastimes, and it’s somehow that much cozier during November.

2. Go for a Fall Foliage Hike

During November, many states are at peak fall foliage. Enjoy the last of it by hiking a scenic trail or simply strolling through nature. Pack a few sandwiches, your go-to snacks, and plenty of water for the trip.

3. Visit a Farmer’s Market

Before winter comes, head to your local farmer’s market for some autumnal produce and fall treats. Not only are you supporting a family farm, but you’re also purchasing fresh, seasonal ingredients, which you can use for a date-night meal at home.

4. Plan a Weekend Getaway

If you have the funds, plan a short weekend trip somewhere coastal or in the mountains where you can enjoy late autumnal views. I highly recommend choosing a cozy cabin where you can cook hearty meals and cuddle up by the fire with your lover. If the weather’s still nice, bundle up and head out for some exploring, window-shopping, cafe-hopping, or any other activity in the area.

5. Breakfast In Bed

In my opinion, November is for breakfast in bed. Plan a slow morning with your partner where one (or both!) of you cooks pancakes, bacon, eggs, waffles…you name it. Brew some coffee or make some mimosas for a boozy brunch, if you have nowhere to go for the day.

November has always struck me as a studious month. Whether you’re in college, working remotely, or simply interested in learning about a new topic, grab your lover and head to a local coffee shop for parallel studying. Bring a book, a notebook, your laptop, and whatever else you need, and treat yourself to a hot, seasonal latte.

7. Bring Your Bed Into the Living Room

I know this sounds silly and perhaps a bit childlike, but that’s the entire point! Whenever I’m having a bad week or feeling under the weather, my boyfriend will pull our mattress into the living room and toss all our blankets on the bed for a “sleepover.” We’ll then binge-watch a new show or comfort movies while sipping wine and snacking. It’s the comfiest (and cheapest) date night.