7 Dating Mistakes to Avoid After Divorce, According to a Therapist

Getting divorced and dating again are two very different experiences. One ends a relationship. The other drops you into a dating world that probably looks nothing like the one you remember.

Research suggests people who’ve been married can come out of it with stronger relationship skills and a better sense of what they want in a partner. That’s not to say it doesn’t come with struggles. Therapist Oona Metz, author of Unhitched: The Essential Divorce Guide for Women, writes in Psychology Today that people can still fall into some familiar traps once they start dating again. Some are obvious. Others are easier to spot after you’re already in them.

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1. Trying to Clone or Cancel Your Ex

Some people end up dating a new version of their ex. Same chemistry, same tension, same exhausting dynamic with a different face. Others go hard in the opposite direction and reject anyone who shares even a few qualities with their former partner. Metz’s advice is to watch for both. Your ex probably had some good traits. You also don’t need to recreate the relationship that just ended.

2. Dating Someone’s Potential

Optimism gets dangerous when you start dating the person you hope someone will become. Maybe they’ll communicate better. Maybe they’ll get their life together. Maybe they’ll finally follow through. None of that is happening yet. Pay attention to the person in front of you. “It’s not your job to rehabilitate the world one bad date at a time,” Metz writes.

3. Skipping the Reflection Period

Therapist Jean-Claude Chalmet said that he sees men rush to fill the “wife-shaped” space in their lives “at a very high cost.” That impulse isn’t limited to men. Getting serious with the first person who makes you feel less lonely can keep you from figuring out what you actually want next.

4. Treating Chemistry as the Only Variable

You can have incredible chemistry with someone who is terrible for you. That usually becomes obvious once the fun stuff wears off and you’re left dealing with how they actually behave. The reverse happens too. Someone can seem like a perfect fit, but you’re just not drawn to them romantically. If either piece is missing, it gets hard to see a future there.

“Real connection comes from authenticity, not oversharing,” relationship expert Bastian told Mindvalley. You can be upfront about being divorced without walking someone through the custody schedule, every fight, and why your ex’s mother still makes you want to scream. Early dates are for seeing whether you like each other. The rest can come later.

6. Jumping Onto Dating Apps Without a Plan

For some divorced people, dating apps aren’t familiar territory at all. They might have met their ex before swiping was even a thing. Experts behind Match, Bumble, and OkCupid recommend using clear solo photos and writing enough to give people a sense of who you are. “I love to laugh” isn’t doing anything for you. Neither is collecting matches you never plan to meet.

7. Making It About Whether They Like You

This one can sneak up on you after a marriage ends. Instead of asking whether you like the person across from you, you spend the date wondering whether they like you. Metz warns against presenting yourself as whatever you think someone else wants. You’re not auditioning. You’re also deciding whether you want a second date.