7 Lucky Colors to Attract Abundance This Lunar New Year

Today marks the official start of the Lunar New Year, also known as the year of the Fire Horse. While there are countless ways to celebrate this event or call in positive energy for the year ahead, one simple way to do so is through your wardrobe. Or, more specifically, the colors in your wardrobe.

Each color has its own symbolism and energy. Think about it: when you see yellow, you might feel bright and cheery. When someone sports a vibrant red outfit, it might naturally catch your attention. Colors impact us in various ways, and some people even believe that we can manifest luck by wearing certain hues.

“Some colors can non-verbally influence or communicate emotions,” says Philippa Brooks, fashion buyer for Chums. “Understanding this silent language enables you to shape perceptions and influence how others engage with you intentionally.”

Want to attract abundance in the year ahead? Brooks revealed the luckiest colors to wear for the Lunar New Year.

1. Red

I don’t know about you, but I often avoid wearing red for its striking energy, which seems to attract too much attention for my liking. However, if you want to manifest good fortune this year, you might want to face your fear of being seen.

“Red is the most iconic color for Chinese New Year, symbolising good luck, protection from bad energy, and happiness,” says Brooks. “It was historically believed to ward off misfortune and bad spirits, and is bold, attention-grabbing and often associated with passion and energy, so wearing red—whether it’s a full outfit of just an accessory—is the luckiest color.”

2. Gold/Yellow

Gold naturally exudes positive, luxurious energy. Adding some gold to your wardrobe, especially through accessories like jewelry, might just manifest your wildest dreams in the new year.

“Gold represents wealth, success, and prosperity, and is linked to royalty and power,” Brooks explains. “It’s often linked with red to symbolise fortune, and gold jewellery, accessories, and embroidery are popular to bring luck.”

3. Orange

According to Brooks, “Oranges are given as gifts for the Chinese New Year.”

“They are seen as symbols of good luck and wealth, as the Mandarin pronunciation of the word sounds like the word for ‘good luck,’ and in Cantonese, it is the same word for ‘gold,’” he explains.

That being said, wearing orange is believed to strengthen your luck and multiply your blessings. I mean, it’s worth a shot!

4. Green

Green is naturally associated with nature and grounded energy. Wearing this soothing color can symbolize fresh starts and positive changes.

“Chinese New Year is the start of a new lunar cycle, and green is a good color to represent new beginnings, growth, and health,” says Brooks. “It’s linked with nature, calm, and renewal, and is a good color to bring luck when setting intentions for your career and personal growth.”

5. Purple

In my experience, it’s nearly impossible not to feel optimistic and confident while wearing purple.

“Purple symbolises honor, wealth, and spiritual awareness,” says Brooks. “It’s particularly common in southern China as a more modern option for the luck that red brings; it’s less traditional, but still meaningful.”

6. Blue

While blue sometimes symbolizes sadness or grief, it’s also often associated with serenity and contentment.

“Like purple, blue is less traditional than red or gold, but it is still positive,” says Brooks. “It represents peace, healing, and freshness, and suggests hope for the new year ahead.”

7. Pink

Are you looking for love and romance in the year ahead? Pink might just be your go-to color today.

“Pink is a good option to bring luck if you’re hoping to strengthen relationships or attract love in the new year, as it symbolises romance and happiness,” Brook says.