7 Rap Songs You Need to Have on Your Gym Playlist

Sometimes it can be hard to will yourself to work out. A long day will make us sink into bed, unconcerned with hitting the gym. Pure laziness, no matter how understandable after a hard day’s work, will prevent us from achieving our health goals, just as food delivery apps tempt us when we don’t feel like cooking. Even if you make it to the bench press or treadmill, if you don’t have the right playlist, your workout might turn out half-hearted.

Few genres really capture the aggression and motivation needed for a successful day at the gym like hip-hop. Consequently, Noisey has selected seven rap songs with the bombast to help you power through your next workout.

Seven Hard-Hitting Rap Songs to Play The Next Time You’re At The Gym

“Legendary” by Rio Da Yung OG

Michigan producers thrive on titanic-scale production to make their rappers sound like giants among men. Enrgy Beats helped cement Rio Da Yung OG in modern hip-hop history on “Legendary”, bass strong enough to split the earth’s core. On top of Rio’s blistering bars, he’s absolutely hilarious here. “No job with jewelry on, hustlin’, lookin’ flame as hell/Might as well write on your forehead, ‘I got cocaine for sale’”, he grunts. Next time, you lift.

“LVL” by A$AP Rocky

With bass this heavy, it’s bound to blast your headphone speakers into oblivion at the gym. Clams Casino delivers one of his strongest beats on “LVL”, with glitchy vocals and synths that sound like a malfunctioning Transformer. When you’re working out, sometimes, you need something as powerful as possible, and A$AP Rocky doesn’t disappoint there.

“Can’t Tell Me Nothing” by Kanye West

Sometimes, spite can be the greatest fuel when powering through your workout. Kanye West embodies this venomous braggadocio on “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”. “I had a dream I could buy my way to Heaven/When I awoke, I spent that on a necklace,” he grunts before putting God on hold. His ego has always been unparalleled, but sometimes, that self-belief is just what you need at the gym.

“Put You On The Game” by The Game

Timbaland gave The Game arguably his greatest beat on “Put You On The Game”, electrifying in its thump and the kind of record that justifies the Compton rapper anointing himself as the next West Coast legend. One of Timbaland’s best beats has gone largely unsung, but it’s hard enough to warrant a place on every gym playlist.

“ASAP” by T.I.

T.I.’s prime from 2003 to 2008 was chock full of bombastic smash hits. However, the triumphant horns on “ASAP” are powerful enough to make you run through a wall. When Tip raps, “I know a lot of rappers don’t like me, but they won’t fight me,” it’s hard not to feel absolutely unstoppable. To thrive in the gym, you need that sensation.

“Tear Da Club Up 97” by Three 6 Mafia

“Tear Da Club Up 97” had raucous enough energy to incite fan riots. Banned across 17 states, Three 6 Mafia’s classic was a warning for club promoters everywhere. What better way to channel that aggression than by pumping iron or going hard on the StairMaster?

“Invincible” by Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke had the voice of a gladiator. So when he said he’s invincible, you could buy it immediately. The Yoz Beatz production sounds mythical, the drill beat cracking the sky open like a Greek god descending from the sky to enact vengeance on evil. For gym purposes, few records will make you want to beat your personal best on the bench quite like “Invincible”.