“7 Rings” Introduces Ariana Grande: The Rapper

We’re deep into the rollout for Ariana Grande’s Sweetener follow-up thank u, next, which has already borne the singles “thank u, next” and “imagine”. Today, Grande has dropped “7 rings,” a new track about buying diamond rings from Tiffany’s for all her best friends. Just relatable stuff!

“7 rings” follow’s Grande’s recent minimal streak, featuring just plucked strings and a slick trap beat. Somehow, the track interpolates both “My Favourite Things” from The Sound of Music and also interpolates Biggie on its bridge, in which Grande raps for an entire verse. (And if I’m hearing correctly, the song also cribs Princess Nokia’s flow from “Mine”.) It’s a sleek, fun new direction for Ariana. Maybe thank u, next will introduce Ariana Grande: The Rapper just like Beyonce introduced Beyonce: The Rapper? Guess we’ll have to wait and see! Watch the video for “7 rings” below.

