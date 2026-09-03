7 Signs Your Penis Is Trying to Tell You Something, According to a Doctor

The penis has a fairly short job description. Pee, get hard, reproduce if called upon. Yet every now and then, it can rat out a health issue happening somewhere else in the body. Not exactly the medical service anyone asked it to provide, but here we are.

Dr. Babak Ashrafi, a GP who spoke with Metro, says changes in erections, sensation, skin, or even the foreskin can offer clues about what’s happening elsewhere. Some are harmless. Others deserve an actual doctor rather than a horrifying evening on Google Images.

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1. Your Erections Aren’t Cooperating

One bad night means almost nothing. Persistent erectile dysfunction deserves more attention. Erections rely on healthy blood flow, nerves, hormones, and the brain all doing their jobs, so trouble getting or staying hard can accompany diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, low testosterone, sleep disorders, stress, or anxiety. Ashrafi says some men notice erection changes before other symptoms appear.

2. Your Penis Has Developed a New Curve

A lifelong curve is generally just your penis being your penis. A bend that appeared out of nowhere, especially with pain or a hard lump, can point to Peyronie’s disease. One U.S. study found 11% of men met criteria for probable Peyronie’s, so it’s hardly some freak occurrence. Scar tissue develops inside the penis and can pull it into a curve during erections. Sex can hurt, erections can hurt, and yeah…make an appointment if that’s happening.

3. Something New Has Appeared on the Skin

Penises get bumps and spots for all sorts of reasons, and thankfully, some are completely harmless. Pearly penile papules are one example. Warts, blisters, sores, discharge, or anything painful or persistent could signal an STI, fungal infection, or skin condition. This is one of those times when staring at it harder probably won’t solve much.

4. Erections or Sex Have Started Hurting

Penile pain can come from inflammation, infection, injury, or Peyronie’s disease. If sores, blisters, discharge, or burning while peeing join the party, Ashrafi says an STI should be considered. Sex is allowed to be many things. Painful shouldn’t be one of them.

5. Your Foreskin Is Giving You Trouble

A foreskin that’s too tight to retract comfortably is called phimosis. Sometimes it’s been that way for years; sometimes it develops later. Pain, bleeding, discharge, trouble urinating, or painful sex should be a call for medical care. If the foreskin gets stuck behind the head and won’t return, that’s paraphimosis and needs emergency treatment.

6. Things Feel Numb

Temporary numbness can happen after pressure or irritation. Sensation that stays reduced could involve the nerves themselves. Diabetes can damage nerves throughout the body, and vitamin B12 deficiency can cause neurological symptoms too. Ashrafi recommends getting checked if numbness persists, especially if tingling or numbness occurs elsewhere.

7. It’s Red, Swollen, or Smells Different

Redness, soreness, itching, discharge, or an unpleasant smell can come from balanitis, an STI, thrush, irritation, bacteria, or a skin condition. Repeated balanitis has also been associated with diabetes. If you keep treating the same thing at home and it keeps coming back, your penis is begging you to find a better plan. Like a doctor.

If your penis suddenly starts behaving differently, give it some credit and get it checked. It may be flagging something the rest of your body hasn’t made obvious yet.