7 Signs You’re Doing All the Work in Your Relationship, According to Therapists

If you feel exhausted in your relationship, you might be unknowingly carrying the invisible load for both you and your partner. This common, one-sided dynamic in relationships can lead to resentment, disconnection, and burnout.

“The invisible load in relationships is all the physical and emotional effort that goes into maintaining the relationship, the family (if you have children), and the household needs,” says Debra Feinberg, LCSW, Founder and Couples Therapist at Maplewood Counseling. “Imagine keeping track of and up with everything that needs to be done, and feeling your partner is clueless about all of the things you do.”

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Does this sound like you? Here are seven signs you’re carrying the invisible load in your relationship.

1. You Do All the Planning

Some people enjoy planning the trips, vacations, and date nights in their relationships. But if you’re the only one investing time and energy into these events, you might be carrying the invisible load.

“One person feels they do all the work (even planning trips and date nights) to make sure someone is keeping up with the day-to-day,” says Feinberg.

2. You Struggle to Relax

It’s impossible to relax when you’re too busy thinking about all the to-do items on your plate—especially when you know you’ll be tackling them alone.

“While this may not be exclusively about your relationship, if you are someone who is always keeping track of all there is to do in your life, there’s a good chance that this way of thinking extends to your relationship as well,” says Victoria Murray, LCSW, PMH-C, psychotherapist at Root to Rise Therapy.

3. Most Responsibilities Fall on You

In your relationship, do you feel like most of the day-to-day responsibilities fall on your shoulders? For example, you’re the one who notices you’re running low on toilet paper. You’re the one who defrosts the chicken for dinner. You’re the one who buys birthday cards and Mother’s Day gifts and Christmas presents. You’re the one who bakes a tray of cookies for your partner’s family gathering. You’re the fixer, the stable force, the organizer, the chef, the maid…

“If your partner tends to frequently ask you questions like ‘where’s the (random household item that they could just as easily locate themselves),’ ‘how do I (complete a task that they don’t know how to do because you’ve always taken care of it),’ ‘should we (do something that they could do themselves but want you to do),’ these could be signs that you’re the one carrying the invisible load in the relationship,” says Murray.

4. You Feel Resentful

Resentment is a clear sign you’re carrying too much in your relationship.

“Feelings of resentment can creep in when you start to feel like the amount you’re carrying in the relationship is too much for you, out of balance, or unfair,” says Murray.

5. You Feel Underappreciated

It’s already exhausting to be the responsible one in your relationship, but it’s even more frustrating when your efforts go unnoticed. It’s called the invisible load for a reason.

“I’ve heard from many couples that it’s not until one partner experiences the absence of the one carrying the invisible load that they finally see everything that goes into it,” says Feinberg.

6. You Have to ‘Figure Out’ Your Partner’s Feelings and Needs

Many people feel responsible for “figuring out” their partner, especially if that partner struggles to communicate their feelings and needs.

“This can be one of the most exhausting aspects of carrying the invisible load: feeling like it is always your job to ask the questions, think about your partner’s needs, or guess how they might be feeling,” says Murray. “Eventually, this can lead to relationship burnout and resentment.”

7. You’ve Lost Interest in Intimacy

If you carry the invisible load in your relationship, you likely feel exhausted, depleted, resentful, or even angry. When your partner fails to acknowledge your burnout, sex can start to feel like yet another chore.

“If the other partner wants to be intimate and doesn’t get the reason you don’t have interest, it reinforces feeling invisible and not seen,” says Feinberg. “Appreciation and consideration are so incredibly important in a relationship.”