7-simple-ways-to-surprise-your-partner

Keeping romance alive today is not an easy feat. With work, bills, and everyday stressors often stealing our attention, many of us can become complacent. However, if you want to cultivate and nurture a lasting connection with your partner, you’ll need to step it up and show them just how much you love and appreciate them.

Whether you’re going through a rough patch, missing your partner, or simply wanting to remind them of your love and appreciation, here are seven sweet and simple ways to surprise your partner.

1. Set up an at-home spa

Everyone deserves to be pampered from time to time, but we can’t all afford a day at some luxurious spa. Thankfully, you can recreate this experience at home for your partner. Set the mood with some candles, have the massage oil and face masks ready, and play some calming music so they can relax for the evening.

2. Buy a thoughtful gift ‘just because’

You don’t need to break the bank to show your partner you care about them. In fact, it can be as simple as picking up their favorite snack while grocery shopping or purchasing something they’ve been eyeing for weeks. Inexpensive yet thoughtful gifts can make your significant other feel like you’re paying attention to them.

3. Make them a playlist

I will stand by the idea that music is a love language. To me, playlists are more romantic than flowers or chocolates, as they are deeply personal and emotive. If your partner is going through a hard time or you just want to surprise them with some new music, create a tailored playlist meant only for them. This shows that you know their music taste and can act as a sort of “comfort” playlist for when they’re feeling down.

Elaborate does not mean expensive here—it just means organized and well thought out. For example, maybe you pick up your lover’s favorite breakfast and order coffee just the way they like it, then bring them on a romantic hike with a gorgeous view. Or, if you have the money, tell them to wear something nice and make reservations at their favorite restaurant. This effort and act of courting your partner should never dwindle, no matter how long you’ve been together.

5. Leave them sticky notes

In many cases, pleasing your partner really is as simple as writing a short yet sweet sticky note and leaving it on their mirror or at their desk. When I stay at my boyfriend’s place, I typically write a short letter of appreciation for our time together and leave it on his bed before I leave. Recently, I noticed he’s been storing every single note in a special box.

6. Take some tasks off their plate

When it comes to giving rather than receiving, my love language seems to be “acts of service.” I love helping my partner out when he’s had a rough day or is busier than usual. Sometimes, I’ll run errands for him or come over and help out with chores around his apartment. Just the same, he’ll take my car for an oil change when needed and make my coffee in the mornings. These simple, helpful gestures go a long way.

7. Order food to their house

I don’t know about you, but food is definitely the way to my heart. If your partner is having a bad day or struggling with money stress, ordering them their favorite takeout can be a great surprise. Whether it’s a full meal or a sweet treat, it’s sure to make your lover’s day brighter.