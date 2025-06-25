7 Tips for Dating Someone Who Travels a Lot

Dating someone who travels a lot—whether for work or play—is not for the faint of heart. Separation, even temporary, can be hard to manage, especially as you get older and search for a long-term partner or commitment. If you’re dating someone who travels often, here are seven tips for making it work.

1. Communicate, communicate, communicate

When you’re away from your partner, communication is all you have. Be sure you’re expressing your feelings in a thoughtful, honest manner, and offer a listening ear to them as well.

Emotions might be high while you’re apart, so expect some heavy conversations from time to time. If you repress your true feelings, insecurities, or thoughts to salvage your connection, you’ll only end up resenting each other. Instead, talk through it when you find the time. Distance might drive some couples apart, but it brings others close together, as there’s a deeper opportunity to connect via raw, open communication.

Depending on how busy your partner might be while they’re away, try your best to take advantage of any downtime you might share. Is there a night when you’re both free for a FaceTime date? Can you live-watch an episode of your favorite show together? These simple efforts to connect can make all the difference.

3. Make plans for while they’re away

When I’m upset or anxious, my default is to self-isolate for days on end. While some alone time can be helpful to recharge or reflect, too much can worsen your mental health. If you’re missing your partner and craving intimacy, pour into yourself, nurture your friendships, focus on a personal goal or hobby, immerse yourself in art, etc. Make plans that fuel your soul, and never rely solely on one person to fulfill your social or emotional needs.

4. Create a pre-travel ritual

Rituals provide us with a sense of structure and control, which can be helpful in times of chaos. Before your partner leaves for a trip, consider creating a pre-travel routine that allows you both to spend time together while anchoring in your connection. This might be as simple as ordering yoru favorite takeout while binge-watching your comfort show and packing together.

Before my boyfriend goes on tour, we usually create playlists for each other with handpicked songs that describe our relationship and the love we feel. That way, whenever we feel lonely or miss each other, we can shuffle our respective emotional support playlists.

Having something to look forward to with your partner is crucial during time spent apart. Before your partner leaves, or while they’re on the road, try to plan an all-out date day/night dedicated to each other. Make sure this consists of activities you both enjoy, and anticipate giving each other your full, undivided attention to each other on the date. That means no one is on their phones or dominating the conversation.

Having this small moment to look forward to can carry you through your temporary separation. You can even take yourself shopping for the date while they’re away or plan a thoughtful gift for when they return. These distractions can act as lifesavers, keeping you afloat.

6. Practice empathy over anger

Odds are, you might feel neglected or abandoned when your partner is away. It’s completely valid to be angry at the situation, but try not to take that anger out on your partner—unless, of course, they’re ignoring you or acting inappropriately when away. Instead, practice empathy toward yourself and your significant other. You can communicate your feelings without criticizing, blaming, or guilt-tripping them. In fact, doing so provides the perfect opportunity for a deeper connection.

7. Be honest with yourself about your compatibility

I want to make it very clear that just because someone else might be okay with this dynamic doesn’t mean you have to be. That doesn’t mean your partner is right and you’re wrong, or vice versa. No one is at fault. It’s a mere incompatibility. But it’s also fair to give yourself time to adjust and see whether you can stick it out.

If you feel you’re not getting your needs met, resentment will inevitably build. No matter how much you might love the person, if you’re constantly trying to put on a brave face while feeling neglected (to no fault of your partner’s), you have to ask yourself whether you’re willing to feel this way forever.