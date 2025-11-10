7 Tips To Stop Doomscrolling TikTok Before It Eats What’s Left of Your Brain

Be honest with yourself: after a long, exhausting day at work, do you find yourself unwinding by doomscrolling on TikTok? If so, you’re certainly not alone—but it’s a habit worth breaking.

Unfortunately, social media can waste hours of your valuable time without you even realizing it. Here are seven alternative activities to try instead of aimlessly scrolling on TikTok.

1. Read a Book

One of my favorite TikTok swaps is a good old-fashioned physical book. Whenever I get the urge to scroll online, I open my current read and dive into another world. Not only does reading intellectually stimulate your brain, but it also provides that much-needed escape you’re otherwise seeking online.

2. Create Rather than Consume

We spend so much of our time consuming other people’s content that we rarely create our own. It’s easy to live vicariously through someone else, but doing so does not bring the same fulfillment as actually creating art yourself. Whether it’s a cinematic short film, a gut-wrenching song, or even a fiction novel, your unique creations are needed in this world. Don’t let someone else hold your pen, and lose yourself in the algorithm.

3. Move Your Body

I know, I know…when you’re craving a long bed-rotting session with TikTok to keep you company, the last advice you want to hear is to “move your body.” However, sometimes, that’s exactly what we need in those moments. Even just going for a walk or stretching can help move stagnant energy and clear the mind. It might not feel good in the moment, but once you’re done, you’ll likely be glad you did it.

4. Meditate

TikTok is a great distraction from our problems. However, sometimes, it’s better to sit with discomfort and actually feel your emotions. Meditation is the perfect way to do this. Before grabbing your phone for hours of dissociating, close your eyes and breathe. Feel the energy move through your body, and notice any thoughts or feelings that arise—without judging them. Breathe through anything that comes up until you feel calm and aligned again.

If you still want to scroll after your meditation, at least you snuck in a positive mental health practice first.

5. Call a Loved One

Sometimes, we go on social media in an attempt to connect with other people and fill the void we feel within ourselves. However, if you want genuine, real-time interactions, why not check on your friend you haven’t spoken to in weeks? Why not call your mom and see how her day is going? Why not FaceTime your partner for some one-on-one time? Pouring into your personal connections is far more meaningful than watching random creators share their daily vlogs.

6. Journal Your Feelings

Oftentimes, we use social media platforms like TikTok to distract ourselves from uncomfortable feelings and experiences, like boredom, anxiety, and even burnout. By journaling about your emotions instead of numbing them with distractions, you develop self-awareness that allows you to process and release your feelings.

For example, perhaps you use TikTok as an outlet after working your mundane job all day. Instead of reflecting on your emotional depletion and unfulfillment, brainstorming ways to get out of your career rut, you continue the cycle of hustle, disassociate, and repeat. Journaling asks you to face your situation head-on.

7. Actually Get Some Rest

You might think you’re relaxing while scrolling your phone in bed, but really, you’re still stimulating your brain—often with negative or stressful content. For example, even an “entertaining” TikTok storytime might raise your cortisol or trigger thought spirals that lead you away from genuine rest.

This is especially true before bed. Rather than scrolling before closing your eyes for the night, give yourself time to actually try falling asleep. That way, you’re easing into rest without feeding your brain stimuli that keep you alert and engaged.