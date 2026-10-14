7 Upcoming Games From the Cozy After Dark Showcase I Can’t Wait to Play

The first Cozy After Dark Showcase went live yesterday, hosted by Dames 4 Games and partners CONTINUE and Draknek & Friends. Streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam, the showcase highlighted games that are both adorable and atmospherically creepy.

Here are some announcements that players can get their hands on before the end of the year.

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1. Fangtopia – October 26

Relaxing and spooky at once, Fangtopia is a puzzle game where players lay tiles to create magical landscapes and build unique landmarks that expand the moonlit kingdom around them. Watch the world grow as rivers, mountains, woods, and little towns bloom on the map when players match tiles of the same terrain type to craft more detailed environments. Whether they choose to create a beautiful landscape or compete for high scores, players can make a creepy, comfy world all their own.

Fangtopia will release on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, with a Steam demo available now for players ready to get creative.

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2. Curse of Resthaven – October 29

Curse of Resthaven is an atmospheric, hand-drawn 2D game with art as beautiful as a storybook, but a story far from a fairy tale. The player controls a colony called Resthaven after their niece disappears. As if a missing family member isn’t complicated enough, the player must allocate resources, investigate the mystery, and venture beyond the town walls. Exploration centers on a card-based mechanic where players build resource cards and other key components to navigate unexpected horrors.

In addition to Steam, where a demo is already available, Curse of Resthaven will be available on PlayStation and Xbox at launch.

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3. In Full Bloom – November 5

What if Tamagotchi creatures were spooky rather than sweet? In Full Bloom seeks to answer that question, letting you care for a little monster whose appetite seems never-ending. The more it grows, the more it wants to eat, and the environment around it shifts to accommodate the new monster. The creature depends entirely on the player, so feeding it, with whatever is available, is entirely up to them. With visuals inspired by Tim Burton and Junji Ito, In Full Bloom promises an atmospheric, creepy journey centered on trying, and perhaps failing, to consume responsibly.

In Full Bloom will be available on Steam, including a demo players can sink their teeth into right now.

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4. Deathly Delights – November 6

In Deathly Delights, the player guides a little spirit named Grimm, who just wants to get home to see their family again. The problem is that Grimm must first travel through the remote town of Ea’pple Town, which sits in an isolated, hilly area and appears entirely abandoned. No humans or spirits are in sight, only a gaping pit at the end of the sole road through town. The pit turns out to be a portal to Purgatory, where Grimm finds the Apple Town residents trapped. The player must help Grimm explore and make new friends if Grimm has any hope of getting home.

Deathly Delights will be playable on Steam, with a demo ready to download right now.

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5. UnderMire – November 13

Another hand-drawn 2D game, UnderMire offers both single-player and co-op options, where friends or a brave individual can explore a labyrinthine bunker home to a cohort of monsters who apparently would rather be left alone. Players carry a camcorder, a piggy bank, and weapons they craft by “smushing”, which means literally cramming trash together to make new objects. Moving through the bunker means solving puzzles, discovering secrets, and working on generators, all while being hunted. Overseeing it all is McClane, a talking orange cat with purple eyes, whose snarky asides provide help for the players.

UnderMire will be available on Steam, including the current demo.

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6. Waltz and Jam – December 3

This animated, atmospheric adventure follows Waltz, a heart of gold, and Jam, his best friend and a shapeshifting dog. The two travel through an afterlife whose seven realms are modeled after the Seven Deadly Sins, aiming to get a ticket into Uptown. Waltz and Jam move through the world by solving puzzles and fighting bosses. Each boss is consumed by one of the deadly sins, making every battle unique. Fortunately for them, thanks to Jam’s special shapeshifting skills, he can become various objects needed to survive, like a trampoline or a water ball. The pair can also pick up different toys that let them fight, uncover secrets, and more.

Waltz and Jam has a demo out now and will be available on Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

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7. Road of Dust and Sorrow – December 3

On the same day as Waltz and Jam, Road of Dust and Sorrow arrives, a pixel art game with hints of Resident Evil and Silent Hill. The story follows Katherine and her daughter, Ava, in a post-apocalyptic world filled with violent monsters called Dusters. Transformed into these vicious, bloodthirsty creatures by a crop ironically designed to end famine, Dusters hunt Katherine and Ava as they search for safety. Despite the bleak situation, the game itself is oddly cozy, thanks to its simple art style and story-centric experience.

Road of Dust and Sorrow will be available on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.