7 Women of Rap Who Dominated Playlists in the ’90s

The ’90s was a golden era not just for rap music but for music in general. It may be the most eclectic decade of all time where music’s concerned. From gangsta to backpack rap to boy band, jam band, grunge, alternative rock, electronic music, and more—the decade was lush with a diverse array of songs.

When it comes to rap music, specifically, the ’90s were dominated by women. Sure, there were the big-name fellas, from Dr. Dre to Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Nas, Eminem, and more. But the dudes were not alone. They were joined by a slew of women who knew how to both rock the mic and garner your attention.

Here, we wanted to explore seven examples (though there are many more). A septet of female lyricists who proved time and time again that hip-hop is not a style of one type of person. Instead, it is bolstered and made better when an array of voices are amplified. These are the women of ’90s rap—the musical giants who dominated your playlists.

TLC

TLC has seemingly had several careers all at once. Founded in 1990, the trio of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins would become household names thanks to songs like “Creep” and “Waterfalls.”

But then later in the decade, the three earned a resurgence with other tracks like “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty.” Street cred combined with commercial pop appeal—they walked a coveted line.

Missy Elliott

When Missy Elliott landed on our TV screens in the late ’90s, there might as well have been an earthquake. Life was very different once she came onto the scene. Her debut 1997 album, Supa Dupa Fly, was only the beginning.

Often partnering with producer Timbaland, Missy helped define style and lyrical skill in the ’90s, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer continues to do so today.

Lauryn Hill

Perhaps one of the top five rappers ever. Lauryn Hill combined a sharp tongue, thought-provoking lyrics, and an effortless singing prowess to create an unstoppable force.

While she is not in the public eye these days as much as most people would like, she left fans with enough music of such a high bar that there is no real room to complain. Whether part of the trio The Fugees or as a solo act, Ms. Hill’s work is incredible.

Lil’ Kim

A force all to herself. Discovered by The Notorious B.I.G., Lil’ Kim helped create a lane in rap that others today are flourishing in. The beautiful and bodacious artist drew your eyes and ears in like a magnet.

Part of Biggie’s Junior M.A.F.I.A. collective, Lil’ Kim’s debut 1996 LP Hard Core went double-platinum thanks to tracks like “No Time.” And throughout the latter half of the decade, she was a mainstay featured artist on tracks from Bigige and others.

Queen Latifah

The aptly named Queen Latifah has been in our lives for decades. She is known today as both an accomplished actor and a lyricist on the mic. Her 1993 single, “U.N.I.T.Y,” was a smash hit that remains synonymous with the charismatic performer to this day.

With seven records to date (including three released in the ’90s), Queen Latifah has seemed to live multiple lives—from Billboard charting vocalist to the centerpiece of shows like Living Single.

Eve

Your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper from the decade. Eve rose to popularity in the late ’90s with her sharp tongue and exceptional delivery. While she may not be a household name now, where would the decade (and the 2000s) be without her swagger and strength?

In 1999, she released her debut studio album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, and fans of artists like the Roots may have come to discover her thanks to songs like “You Got Me.” But any track Eve is on is well worth your time.

Salt-n-Pepa

Just an incredible group. In 1990, Salt-N-Pepa released their third studio LP, Blacks’ Magic, and that helped them explode onto the scene, thanks to songs like “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Three years later, they released Very Necessary, which cemented the group as high-wattage stars thanks to tracks like “Shoop” and “Whatta Man.” Those songs continue to be heard on the radio today. Picturesque and formative, Salt-N-Pepa sticks to your ribs.