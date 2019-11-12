7 YouTubers Dressed as Ghosts in Bengaluru Arrested for Pranking People

Considering most places in Bengaluru can’t stay open till late into the night, you’d think the only thing haunting the city is the lack of nightlife. That is, until a bunch of 20-somethings decided to take it upon themselves to make nocturnal news by dressing up as a bunch of ghosts and scaring the shit out of unsuspecting people on the street.



A popular prank that many have previously pulled off, gathering millions of views on YouTube, inspired a group of seven boys in Bengaluru to do the same. They decked up in white robes, dishevelled wigs and bloody makeup and began wandering the Bengaluru streets at night in search of victims they could scare. However, an autorickshaw driver, who the boys targeted to the extent that he had to even drive his rickshaw in reverse to escape, reported the ruckus to the cops in the Yeshwantpur area. The police then began patrolling the area, and in a scary turn of events for the boys, these ghosts got busted by the cops.

#Prank goes wrong. Seven youngsters who dressed up as ghosts and tried to scare road users arrested in #Bengaluru. Exorcism currently on at Yeshwanthpura police station 😂@WeAreBangalore pic.twitter.com/8wEYwrkkxh — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) November 11, 2019

“These boys after wearing these costumes tried stopping vehicles, they forced other vehicles to reverse and even tried to scare people who were sleeping out in the open,” DCP North Sashikumar told India Today . Identified as Shan Malik, Navid, Sajil Mohammed, Mohammed Aqib, Sakib, Sayyed and Yousuf Ahmed, all aged between 20-22, these boys have been booked under Sections 341 for wrongful restraint, 504 for insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, 506 for criminal intimidation and 34 for common intention of the Indian Penal Code, but are currently out on bail.

According to Mirror Now, the boys even targeted homeless people and people driving motorbikes, leading them to almost crash. However, it remains unclear as to why they are being booked under sections that usually correspond to more serious crimes. For now, though, it looks like this quest for YouTube cred that started out seemingly harmless is going to haunt these boys forever.

