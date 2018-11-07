This 70-Year-Old Is Part Man, Part ‘Pokémon Go’ Playing Machine

Chen San-yuan—a Pokémon Go-playing grandfather from Taiwan—might be the very best, like no one ever was.

San-yuan made international headlines in August when people in Taiwan noticed him biking around with an incredible 11 phones attached to his rig. Judging by a recent picture of San-yuan posted to Twitter, he’s apparently upgraded to an impressive waist-mounted system and no longer needs the bike.

https://twitter.com/muumi5x15/status/1058539077299884035?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to a local news outlet that tracked him down, San-yuan spends more than $1,000 a month to feed his habit, his favorite Pokémon is Snorlax, and he doesn’t like to assault gyms because it makes other players feel bad. In the news clip, the elderly trainer explained that he keeps a large powerpack in a small bag that’s constantly charging the phones so the screens stay on and he can keep his eye out for elusive and rare Pokemon.

No matter how dedicated a trainer you are, you’ll never be as good as San-yuan unless you’ve got a sizeable phone budget and a lot of free time.

