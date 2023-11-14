How to (Effortlessly) Style 70s Fashion

Sartorially, few eras went as hard as the 1970s did. Ziggy played guitar in Kasai Yamamoto ‘fits, bell bottoms hit the mainstream, and 5-inch inseams were the order of the day for men’s shorts. Come to think of it, 70s style was the precursor to modern himbo dressing, besides being a time when folks of all genders were welcome to enjoy olive and mustard tone button-ups, corduroy jackets, and a rotation of suede tops that could be styled for the streets (think, Easy Rider) or the commune (think, Godspell extra). Hot, lazy, stylish people could do more with less, because the staples in their wardrobe—from well-tailored pants to quality denim jackets—pulled their design weight.

All of this sounds nice, right? Especially as we, too, sit here in our sad chinos and ancient Target T-shirts. But don’t despair! Curating an array of 70s-inspired outfits is an easy way to make yourself stand out from all the other Joe Schmos with zero style sauce—especially during the cooler months when 70s earth tones and cozy materials work so well.

So, how do I style vintage 70s fashion without looking like I’m LARPing as Robert Plant?, you might ask, and rightly so; going to see the new Trolls movie with your nephew in a full-blown Parisian night suit isn’t for everyone. The key to looking like a hot, effortlessly stylish person from the 70s is to pepper the right pieces into your contemporary wardrobe, to bring in touches of yeehawsexual embroidery, flared jeans, and Deadhead tees.

Don’t: Feel the need to feather your hair. Do: Feel the need to let your gold chain hang low, and grow a Tom Selleck mustache. Got it? Good. Go lace up those roller skates, and let’s break down some essential 70s style pieces.

The holy trinity (corduroy, suede, and denim)

When it comes to fabric, the 1970s went above and beyond in bringing interesting textures into the fold. Keep your eyes open for the perfect denim jackets for men and women, and smash that order button on heritage denim brands such as Levi’s, Wrangler, and Lee. They’ll also function as timeless capsule pieces in your wardrobe, thanks to the greater focus on tailoring in many vintage pieces.

Don’t be afraid to bring suede and corduroy jackets into your rotation as well— They’ll bring instant warmth and visual interest to even the simplest jeans-and-a-T-shirt combo.

Get excited about pants again

Gone are your days of frumpy, shapeless pants. The 1970s was all about creating interesting silhouettes, and highlighting your behind with high-waisted bottoms, flared jeans, and the kinds of wide-leg trousers that Diane Keaton would have worn to pull Al Pacino at a cocktail party. If you go full-blown Levi’s bell-bottom, pair your slacks with a more understated white tank, a T-shirt that pays homage to Plantasia, or op-art button-up top. If you opt for a straighter leg, you can allow yourself to get a bit funkier with a 70s-esque, spearpoint collar shirt.

Go for a personality collar

Speaking of spearpoints, plenty of dudes back then weren’t afraid to go with tailoring that looked like it could slice a steak. Oversized and pointy collars reigned supreme in this era, and can make your fall and winter ‘fits way less boring when worn alone, over a snug turtleneck, or with a little box chain peeping out from your terry cloth zip-up top like a Magnum P.I. character. Alternatively, look for any Western-inspired button-ups with embroidery, and jawns that generally look like they’re ready to adorn Robert Redford in The Electric Horseman.

Touches of tie dye

Deadheads and their tie-dye wardrobes were the backbone of the 1970s. Sure, we could steal a yupppie’s wallet to cop this $460 vintage Grateful Dead T-shirt from Sotheby’s, but it might be easier to look to modern-day streetwear brands for a cheaper, more contemporary alternative. These days, there are tie dye button-ups that would be perfect to wear to an alternative wedding, as well as affordable tie-dye tees on sites such as Etsy, eBay, and Grailed. Online Ceramics would have definitely would have been a cult-favorites back in the day, given the brand’s penchant for cooked, post-internet aesthetics inspired by wholesome vintage T-shirts.

Chucks and Chelsea boots

Inside of you, there are two wolves: one wearing versatile, cream-colored 1970s Converse high tops, and one who stomps out cigarettes with Frye Chelsea boots.

Aviators all the way

When scoping out new sunglasses, it’s best to peep all of the options out there for framing your face shape. That being said, aviator frames with honey-hued lenses are an excellent, universal visual shorthand for saying, “I could pop a wheelie in a semi-truck, but I’m too stoned.” The Dude would be proud.

A little jewelry can go a long way

There’s nothing more lowkey-horny than letting your necklace get tangled up in your chest hair, or slipping on a red agate signet ring worthy of Tony Soprano. You can always check out these VICE guides to shopping for men’s and women’s jewelry, but a thin gold chain and a =lucky-dice brass ring are easy ways to stand out at the pool hall.

Next stop, the 1980s.

