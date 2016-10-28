72 Games in 72 Hours Livestream Schedule

In case you didn’t hear, we’re launching a website here at waypoint, and in order to do that properly, we’re going to stream 72 games in 72 hours for your viewing pleasure. We’ll have guests, we’ll have surprises, and we’ll have a whole lot of sleep-deprived humor for all to enjoy!
In order for you to have everything you need to enjoy our stream, here’a a handy chart of our programming blocks. We have everything from tabletop games to bargain bin disasters to the finest new titles on the block.
Join us for as little or as long as you can, and let’s celebrate the start of our journey.
schedule below
Friday
12PM – We’re Launching!
1230-2PM – Games We Love
2PM – Ubisoft’s Eric Pope Teaches Us About Swords
3PM – Bombin’ in the P.M
5PM – Desus & Mero Come Thru
6PM – Come Play A Brand New Game With Us
7PM – Just Blaze Is In The Building
8PM – Fine Art with the McElroy Brothers
830-10PM – I Didn’t Know My Life Coach Could Be This Anime!
10PM – In the Dark
Saturday
12-2AM – In the Dark
2-4AM – Bargain Bin
4-8AM – Games We Love
8AM-1PM – Breakfast & Board Games – Chess
1-2PM – Food Games with MUNCHIES
2-4PM – From the Vault
4PM – Open Challenge
5PM – 1300 Hours
530PM – Dark Joels
6-10PM – I Didn’t Know My Life Coach Could Be This Anime – Attack on Titan
10PM-12AM – From the Vault
Sunday
12-2AM – In the Dark
2-4AM – Bargain Bin
4-8AM – Games We Love
8-11AM – Breakfast & Board Games
11AM-12PM – Flying Soccer Car Training
12PM – The 1st Annual VICE Golden Gun Classic
2PM – NYU Game Center Showcase
3-4PM – A Jury of Our Peers
4PM – The Internet’s Jayson Musson Swings Thru
5-7PM – Open Challenge
7PM – Wrestling with Rosenberg –
8PM-12AM – Games We Love
Monday
12-3AM – In the Dark
3-5AM – Bargain Bin
5-8AM – Games We Love
8-11AM – Breakfast & Board Games
11AM – We Are Very Tired
12PM – BAZINGA