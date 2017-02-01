74-Year-Old Man Accused of Getting His Entire Church High on Weed Cookies

You never know what you’ll get when you go to church.

Enlightenment? Maybe. A sense of community and friendship? Perhaps. Stoned out of your gourd? Apparently, that can happen, too.

At least that was the case for six congregation members at the St. John’s Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomington, Indiana last year. The six thought they were indulging in some sinfully delicious cookies. As it turned out, they were correct.

A 74-year-old parishioner, identified only as Mr. Jones, is now accused of lacing the cookies with THC. Several congregants, aged 12 to 70, ended up in the local hospital on that fateful day, complaining of “adverse effects” from the cookies—which they reported as tasting unusually salty.

Mr. Jones initially admitted to making the cookies but denied adding an illegal substance to them. Then the police obtained a warrant to search his home and found an “orange pill bottle containing capsules of a brown, oily substance, which later tested positive for marijuana.” The gentleman baker turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He’s been charged with criminal recklessness and possession of hash oil.

“We are praying for everyone involved,” said Father Daniel Mahan of the church. “We are praying for Mr. Jones. We are keeping in prayer those who took ill that Sunday and we are praying for justice with mercy.”

Looks like Mr. Jones is about to learn how the proverbial cookie crumbles.