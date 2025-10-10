750-Year-Old Shoe Among Human Artifacts Found in Ancient Vulture Nests

Vultures have been stealing our stuff for centuries, according to new archaeological evidence coming out of southern Spain.

A recent study in the journal Ecology revealed that bearded vultures have been unintentionally preserving a compendium of human objects for centuries, and all by trying to make a home for their babies.

Researchers investigating 12 ancient bearded vulture nests unearthed a collection of relics spanning centuries, from a 750-year-old espadrille shoe to leather straps, crossbow bolts, a slingshot, and even basket fragments made of esparto grass. That last one, by the way, is the same grass still used in modern espadrilles.

The vultures have been extinct in this region for over 70 years. When they were alive, they used the nearby cliffside caves for several generations, each bird layering its own bit of scavenged bones, twigs, and whatever they could steal from us into their intricately woven nests. The study’s co-author, Antoni Margalida, called them “authentic natural museums.”

750-Year-Old Human Shoe Found In Extinct Vulture Nests

These vulture nests were so loaded with man-made objects that upwards of nine percent of the items were made by us and stolen by these feathered thieves.

The archaeologists theorize that the vultures likely scavenged stray materials left in the open. If a peasant dropped a sandal, a vulture would scoop it up and make a break for it so it could make it a part of the nest its children will call home.

None of the materials deteriorated much over time since the caves have a stable, dry microclimate that’s perfect for preserving organic materials for hundreds of years. Radiocarbon dating says the grass shoe was around 750 years old.

The behavior is clearly nothing new, and it hasn’t stopped. The only thing that’s changed is the type of stuff birds are taking from us. Nowadays, researchers find all sorts of human-made trash lining the walls of birds’ nests, from random plastic knick-knacks to candy wrappers.

In 2021, a team of researchers found a Styrofoam McDonald’s McChicken clamshell box dating back to 1996 in a bird’s nest.