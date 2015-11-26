76ers Jahlil Okafor Reportedly Caught on Video Beating Down a Heckler

Oh, the night before Thanksgiving. Time to go out, drink drinks, see your old high school friends, and beat some guy’s ass for drunk reasons? Well, TMZ is reporting that Philadelphia 76ers rookie center Jahlil Okafor was caught outside of a Boston bar last night, doing the last of those things. Though Boston isn’t Okafor’s hometown, it appears that he beat down a man who looks about a foot shorter than him. First, he pushed the man, and then clocked the (seemingly same) man, sending him to the pavement, flailing.

The incident doesn’t look good, as (the person reported to be) Okafor actively pursues the victim, despite a representative of Okafor’s telling TMZ that it was Okafor who felt threatened. TMZ reports that the altercation started as someone yelled “the 76ers suck!” at the 2015 draft third overall pick. Earlier that night, Philadelphia fell to the Celtics 84-80, thus completing their perfect loss record of 0-16. And now the rough times for the Sixers seem to have leaked off the court.