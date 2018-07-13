79-Year-Old JoAnne Carner Just Shot Her Age at U.S. Senior Women’s Open

If you haven’t heard of JoAnne Carner, you certainly won’t forget her after this one. Carner, officially known as “Big Mama” (and once known as “The Great Gundy“), is an absolute stud on the links. As if her Hall of Fame-worthy 41 wins on the LPGA circuit weren’t impressive enough, she just racked up a new milestone: shooting her age at 79-years-old.

Carner participated in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Chicago Golf Club yesterday after not walking a course for 14 years. The lack of golf cart meant little to her, she’s still got it. I mean, just take a look at what we’re up against here:

All in on JoAnne “Big Mama” Carner. Shot her age yesterday, would be remarkable if she made the cut at age 79 pic.twitter.com/CYbt0Pgn2H — Fried Egg Golf (@fried_egg_golf) July 13, 2018

My god, Big Mama. You are an inspiration.

Oh, and yes, there was her golfing, too. Just look at the purity of this swing:

An absolute legend. And, duh, she’s got mad groupies:

Signing autographs on the way to scoring, as you do. #USSeniorWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/lAkMZsWvjF — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 12, 2018

Here’s her tee shot to start the tournament, which smoked her competition:

And we're off! Chills! Big Mama cranks one down the right side of the fairway. At 79 years old the longest in the group #USSeniorWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/DfSAScip6u — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 12, 2018

And here she is teeing off at 18, needing a birdie to match her age:

JoAnne Carner, 79, hasn't walked a golf course since 2004. She comes to No. 18, with no cart, needing birdie to shoot her age. My hero! pic.twitter.com/sPWCDhmTfq — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 12, 2018

Big Mama ended up shooting six-over par (the course was stretched to a 73 par for the day) to make the magical number of 79. She surely wouldn’t have had it any other way. Go enjoy a celebration cig. You earned it.