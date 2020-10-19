After years of decor dominated by starkness and palettes of white, beige, and light wood , people might feel even more of a pull to things big, bold, and colorful, with minimalism's mathematical lines giving way to the freeness of waves and squiggles. While minimalism is quiet, blobby designs are expressive. But perhaps unlike the 80s, when Memphis's loud look subsumed other aesthetics, the current moment's blobby, curvy designs can be combined with minimalist ones to give an interior a dose of character.

"The most untrendy thing is to have a too matched home, like some years ago when all people talked about having a 'hotel feeling' and all colors, pillows and details were very matched," said Stockholm-based furniture designer Gustaf Westman, whose curvy mirrors and tables add levity to simple rooms. Especially for generations who care about sustainability, that heavy-handed aesthetic can be associated with an overreliance on fast trends. "So the reverse to that type of interior needs to be weird colors that don't fit together, shapes that stand out, and things that feel more personal in some way." It's easy to peg curvy or blobby design as a fleeting obsession, but Feige thinks it's more than that: a jolt of joy when things feel bleak. "It's kind of a solution that people try to find to feel better," she said. Blobby design is up to your own interpretation, which is perhaps why it's soothing. There's no right answer as to why a blob calls to you, and a blob can be something—or it can just be a blob. The world is harsh and sharp; blobs, meanwhile, are loose and free.