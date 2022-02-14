How It Was to Date Before the Internet Blew Up

The dating culture in Singapore was nearly synonymous with other South Asian countries. There was an emphasis on cycling, going to the movies, and actually taking the time out to go outdoors. The pager days were also quite fun. A pager, for those of you who do not know, was a device through which you could communicate but only using the alphanumeric language. So, that was sweet – you had to express your feelings in numbers. In the Chinese context, because that’s my heritage too, 5209 could translate to “I love you.” This was popularly known; it wasn’t a secret code. We really had to measure our words and ensure everything was succinctly conveyed.