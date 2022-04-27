I Was an Amateur Judge at France's First Fondue Championship

I woke up way too early for a Sunday and met up with my fellow judges at 9AM at a reception hall in Montréjeau. You’d think that the smell of melted cheese early in the morning would be pretty disgusting but no, not even one bit. It was at that moment that I realised the day would be nothing but a delightful celebration of my taste buds. Finally, I could relax. Of course, the small glass of Japanese whiskey offered to us by the team of organisers also helped put us all in an appropriately merry mood.



As the 21 pairs of competitors arrived, the other jury members and I received our instructions and judging cards. Our job was to rate the fondues from one to ten based on six criteria – taste, flavour and smell, visual appearance, texture, how easy it was to recognise the ingredients and how hygienic the preparation and presentation were.