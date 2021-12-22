Insiders Tell Us the Most Ridiculously Over-the-Top Things That Happen at Rich People’s Weddings

Weddings are all about celebrating love, lifelong companionship and the almost-mythical promise of a “happily ever after.” But they’re also about showering your guests with smiles, gifts, champagne, and all the Instagrammable moments that money can buy. When it comes to the Big Fat Indian Wedding, it’s usually the latter that rings true.

From a couple who chartered a jet to get married mid-air amid COVID restrictions on land, to a groom who skydived into his own wedding baraat (a common wedding custom in India where the groom enters his wedding with a large procession) – Indians are known for declaring their undying commitment to their partners in the most over-the-top manner possible. Even when their attempts to do so come crashing down.

The cacophonous, colourful and often chaotic celebrations typically last from three to five days. No wonder this industry is worth $50 billion. That’s probably because we come from a culture built on flexing our status, money, and the fact that someone out there is willing to put up with us for the foreseeable future, if not the rest of our lives.

The rise of the ridiculously over-the-top wedding trend has especially taken the industry by storm in the wake of the pandemic, as couples shifted away from the few months where Zoom green-screens stood in for wedding decor and wedding toasts were rudely interrupted by shitty wifi connections instead of the reclusive ex-lover. Add to that the social media frenzy of celebrity weddings (#Vickat?) and you have yourself thousands of wealthy families, who once favoured enormous guest lists, international performers and obligatory reception poses, now focusing on curating affairs that are intimate, immersive and unique. And really, really expensive.

“Earlier, many Indians would specially hire foreigners to pose at their weddings or sometimes even act as human tables,” Monisha Ajgaonkar, a wedding photographer and founder of The Photo Diary, told VICE. “But now, we’re seeing a shift away from these vulgar trends to experiences that are more offbeat.”