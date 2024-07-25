The 7th Avenue Sectional Fixes What’s Wrong with Buying a Couch

Couches are the heart of our living spaces. They support Netflix binges, smashed friends, naps, shit dates, and Zoom calls. They’re also a pain to buy, impossible to lug home without a truck or back-ordered for months online.

Meet 7th Avenue. Thanks to them, you can get the sofa of your dreams delivered in just a few weeks.

Videos by VICE

Claiming to offer the “World’s Greatest Modular Sofa,” 7th Avenue provides a stylish, versatile, eco-friendly, and durable option that also features non-toxic, stain-resistant, and water-resistant materials, complete with machine-washable slipcovers. This innovative direct-to-consumer furniture brand addresses all the most common concerns faced by buyers, so let’s just say we’re big fans. It’s like the couch equivalent of that friend who’s down for whatever.

The 7th Avenue sofa comes in four chic colors: Pure White, Natural White, Charcoal Black, and Mist Grey. Its modular design allows for endless configurations, including L and U-shaped setups, daybeds, and chaises.

We love that this flexibility enables the sofa to expand with your life or adapt to new living spaces without the need to buy a completely new piece, saving you money and reducing waste. Think of it as the Swiss Army knife of sofas—sparing the city streets from yet another disheveled, discarded couch.

Another standout feature of the 7th Avenue sofa is its durability. The slipcovers can be easily spot-cleaned, machine-washed, or dry-cleaned, making maintenance a breeze. It’s perfect for homes with tons of roommates, party spills, and the occasional pet mishap. Unlike most stain-resistant furniture, the 7th Avenue slipcovers use a non-toxic coating that is free from harmful chemicals like PFAS, PFOA, and PFC—so you can save the chemical intake for your Mango Ice flavored Puff Bar.

Several 7th Avenue furniture reviews have praised this feature for those with unhinged fur babies. One customer shared, “The fabric and colors are amazing. We ordered the natural white fabric, and within the first week, our dog peed on the sofa. All I had to do was wipe it down with water, and it didn’t stain! 100% worth it and couldn’t believe it.” No one wants to chill on dog piss, but with this couch—not unlike my ex—no one has to know about its past!

7th Avenue also lets you customize like a design pro, offering adjustable back cushion firmness and different sofa layouts. If you can, it’s worth checking out their showrooms in major cities like LA, Orange County, San Francisco, Vegas, and Houston. Can’t make it to a showroom? Book a virtual appointment to chat with their sales consultants via video call. You can see the sofas in action, peek at fabric options, watch a full product demo, or ask any burning questions.

Shipping times for 7th Avenue sofas range from two to six weeks, depending on demand, which is a hell of a lot faster than the six to eight months quoted by other furniture companies.

When you compare it to top competitors like Restoration Hardware’s Cloud Sofa and West Elm’s Harmony Modular Sofa, 7th Avenue easily takes the cake. Both competitors offer luxurious and modular options, but 7th Avenue’s use of non-toxic materials and affordable add-ons gives it a unique edge, too.

This all-in-one dream sofa truly delivers on its promise of functional luxury. Its modularity, durability, and eco-friendly design, combined with stellar customer support and quick shipping, make it a no-brainer for anyone sofa shopping. Whether you need a compact setup for a cozy apartment or a sprawling sectional for your party pad, 7th Avenue has you covered. With showrooms in major cities and an easy, user-friendly shopping experience, finding your perfect sofa configuration has never been simpler.