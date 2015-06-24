8-Bit Cinema’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Remix Is as Surreal as the Movie

Translated from the silver screen and to the Game Boy screen, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has been reconstructed in 8-Bit. In Cinefix’s newest addition to their 8-bit cinema series, Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet are transported to the world of Nintendo, and now you can watch the melancholy couple traverse different stages of Joel’s memory like levels in a Super Mario game.

Below, watch the full video, and check out more 8-bit renditions of Hollywood heavy hitters like Jurassic Park and The Shawshank Redemption on the Cinefix YouTube channel.

Videos by VICE

