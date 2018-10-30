8 Quotes From Cardi B That Double as Motivational Mantras

Monday evening gave the internet its latest installment in the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud, and it was riveting. It all began that afternoon when Minaj dedicated a portion of her Apple Music Queen Radio program to discussing her Harper’s Bazaar Fashion Week altercation with the Bronx-bred talent.

During the show Minaj made several claims and allegations, including:

Videos by VICE

Minaj’s friend Rah Ali punched Cardi B in the head “nine or 10 times” at the party, about which she offered $100k for surveillance footage of what happened that night.

Cardi prevented her husband, Offset, and 21 Savage from doing a video for their song with Minaj, “No Flag.”

Cardi deterred 21 Savage from appearing on the remix to “Krippy Kush” because she was on it as a feature.

A denial that Minaj leaked Cardi’s phone number to Minaj’s notoriously hostile fan base.

What resulted was a series of 10 Instagram posts in which Cardi B addressed each claim in detail with corresponding emails, direct messages, and screenshots to dispel Nicki Minaj’s accusations. For hours fans, Black twitter, and regular perusers of The Shade Room refreshed their timelines for more hot takes and information to be leaked in attempts to vilify each woman.

At one point, after being outed for allegedly trying to sign Cardi B first for a Diesel campaign, the CEO of Wilhelmina Models deleted an Instagram post that countered Cardi’s claims.

The whole dialogue had us on the edge of our seats. Without choosing sides, what was most captivating were the gems of wisdom subtly embedded into Cardi’s statements. No stranger to giving uplifting messages by way of Instagram and beyond, the rapper has provided quality sound bites for years, and Monday night was no different.

Below, we’ve gathered eight Cardi B quotes that have truly moved us and would be totally appropriate as motivational mantras posted on your bathroom mirror.