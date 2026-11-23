Every couple has that one topic they agreed to stop bringing up. For some, the list keeps getting longer.

From the outside, everything looks fine. They rarely argue, seem happy together, and somehow never have anything bad to say about each other. Behind closed doors, though, it’s another story. One or both partners might be holding back their actual feelings just to avoid an argument.

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Psychologists sometimes call the pressure to stay positive no matter how you feel “toxic positivity.” A recent Psychology Today article examined what happens when couples become so determined to avoid uncomfortable conversations that they stop having them altogether.

A 2012 study led by psychologist Emily Impett found that people who regularly suppressed their emotions while making sacrifices for their partners reported poorer emotional well-being. Their partners felt the effects, too. Both were less satisfied with the relationship, and three months later, the people who’d been holding back were more likely to be thinking about breaking up.

How can you tell if you’ve gotten a little too comfortable pretending everything’s fine?

Researchers developed the Authenticity in Relationships Scale to study how people balance expressing themselves honestly with considering others’ feelings. People who scored higher on authenticity also reported better well-being and healthier relationships.

Here are eight questions based on the scale, reworded for romantic relationships:

Do you worry about how your partner will react before telling them what you really think? Have you kept something to yourself because you didn’t want to hurt their feelings? Do you struggle to figure out when to stand your ground and when to compromise? Have you stopped sharing certain opinions because your partner might disapprove? Do you rehearse what you’re going to say so it comes across the right way? Are you constantly putting your partner’s needs ahead of your own? Do you avoid being completely honest because you’re afraid of offending them? Can you meet your own needs without feeling like you’re neglecting theirs?

If you’re nodding along to most of those, think about how often you get to say what you actually feel.

Couples don’t need to air every minor irritation. In fact, a 2013 study published in Psychological Science found that some people felt happier in their relationships when they held back negative emotions while making sacrifices for a partner. That depended, in part, on how strongly they identified with the relationship.

You can let the small stuff go. But if you’ve got an entire mental list of things you can’t bring up around your partner, how happy are you really?