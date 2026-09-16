8 Titles Leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 30

Xbox Game Pass just revealed the second wave games arriving for subscribers in September, but unfortunately there will also be a handful of titles leaving the game library, as well.

Every Title LEaving Xbox Game Pass BEfore October 1

Screenshot: Sloclap

The Next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles has some exciting additions, despite rumors that Xbox is looking to scale down Day One releases sometime in the near future. Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will have a chance to check out Minecraft Dungeons II on day one later this month and Gears of War: E-Day in early October.

Videos by VICE

“Experience the horror and brutality of Emergence Day. 14 years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupt from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival.”

Both of those games are sure to generate some hype and active players on Xbox Game Pass. That said, there are also some titles that are leaving the service on the last day of September 2026.

Although this month’s rotation list doesn’t include any massively popular titles or big releases, there are still a few games that some players may be sad to see go. Sifu certainly has a following and Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition is also a fan-favorite title.

Action-survival fans may also be sad to see 2025’s Atomfall leaving so soon. Luckily there are a handful of other Xbox Game Pass titles in the genre that may be able to scratch that same itch.

Here is the full list of everything rotating off of the service on September 30:

Atomfall (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sifu (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SOPA Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sworn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Terminull Brigade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, players should keep in mind that if they are really enjoying one of these games and want to maintain access to it, they should consider purchasing it before it rotates off of Game Pass, so they can get a discount. Shoppers should check out the Xbox Store for specific prices and deals on each item.

The next Xbox Game Pass drop will likely be revealed in a few weeks, when October Wave 1 is announced.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Games Pass news and updates.