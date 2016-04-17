‘808,’ a New Doc on the Iconic Kick Drum, Scheduled For Exclusive Spring Release

Atlantic Films (a division of Atlantic Records) and You Know Films have partnered to release 808, a new documentary on the iconic Roland TR-808 kick drum. Featuring interviews with legendary producers and performers such as Afrika Bambaataa, Todd Terry, Richie Hawtin, Pharrell Williams, Diplo and more, the film examines the rise of the instrument in 1980 and how it continues to shape the contemporary music landscape today. The producers of the film also traveled to Japan and landed an interview with Ikutaro Kakehashi, the creator, who reportedly discusses the early demise of the 808.

Scheduled for a release later this spring, the film will be available exclusively through Apple Music and iTunes, reports Deadline. “For our film to be offered as [Apple Music’s] first narrative music documentary is very humbling. The 808 continues to make history,” says Alex Noyer, CEO of You Know Films. Although the critically-acclaimed film originally premiered at SXSW in 2015, this latest news marks its worldwide release. Watch the film’s trailer below.

In 2015, we looked at the eight essential tracks featuring the Rolan 808.

