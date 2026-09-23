80s Metal Legends Quiet Riot Name 23-Year-Old Singer As New Frontman After 700+ Auditions

After filtering through more than 700 auditions, 80s metal legends Quiet Riot have found their new vocalist. The band has chosen 23-year-old singer John Torra as their new frontman.

In an announcement shared on , the band shared: “Quiet Riot are proud to announce their new lead singer, John Torra! The 23-year-old Long Island vocalist stood out among more than 700 submissions following the band’s open call for singers.

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The band also noted that Torra’s performance clips going “viral” helped to confirm their decision. “John sent his audition videos to management and also shared performances online, where they went viral and sparked an incredible response from fans,” they added.

Quiet Riot’s new frontman is a 23-year-old singer from Long Island, NY

Quiet Riot manager Regina Banali—the widow of late QR drummer Frankie Banali—also issued a statement about Torra joining the band. “We saw your comments, tags, and messages urging us to bring him on board. But what earned John the gig was his undeniable talent. His videos were outstanding—but when he stepped into the room with us, he blew the doors off our songs. We all heard it: an authentic sound that brings our material to life the way it’s meant to be heard.”

“He may be young, but he’s dedicated and professional. He brings a breath of fresh air that lifts us all, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future with him on lead vocals,” Banali added. “Please join us in welcoming John Torra to QUIET RIOT!”

Next up, with Torra out front, Quiet Riot will hit the road for a slew of fall/winter 2026 North American tour dates. They’ll then head international for a run of concerts in 2027. See the full list of dates below.

10/1/26 — West Siloam, OK — Cherokee Event Center

10/3/26 — St. Charles, MO — Family Arena

10/16/27 — West Hollywood, CA — Whisky A Go Go

10/17/26 — Anaheim, CA — The Grove

10/30/26 — Calgary, Canada — Grey Eagle Event Center

11/5/26 — Plano, TX — Legacy Hall

11/6/26 — Council Bluffs, IA — Horseshoe Casino

12/29/26 — Mount Pleasant, MI — TBA

2/19/27 — Las Vegas, NV — TBA

4/14/27 — Mexico City, MX — Circo Valador

4/16/27 — Bogotá, Colombia — Auditorio Mayor

4/18/27 — Lima, Peru — Teatro Leguia

4/20/27 — Santiago, Chile — Teatro Teletón

4/22/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Teatro Flores

4/24/27 — São Paulo, Brazil — Bangers Open Air

4/25/27 — Santa Cruz, Bolivia — Real Santa Cruz

6/24/27 — Brainerd, MN — TBA

6/26/27 — Clear Lake, IA — TBA

7/17/27 — Laughlin, NV — TBA

9/24/27 — Uncasville, CT — TBA

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage