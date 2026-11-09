’80s Rock Band Loses Longtime Member After 20 Years Ahead of Major Tour

After 20 years with ’80s rock band The Cult, drummer John Tempesta announced his departure from the group. He shared the news with fans on social media, posting a message on Facebook. This decision comes in the wake of tickets going on sale for The Cult’s upcoming U.S. tour.

“After 20 years, my chapter with The Cult has come to an end,” Tempesta wrote in his post. “So many unforgettable shows, experiences, and memories. I’m incredibly thankful to every single fan who was there along the way. Your support has meant so much to me.”

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He continued, “I’m looking forward to getting back out there, playing music and seeing where the next chapter takes me. Here’s to 2027! Wishing the guys all the best!”

The Cult has a tour planned with A Perfect Circle for 2027, and Tempesta’s departure comes just several weeks after ticket sales went live. Currently, Tempesta has not shared the reason for his departure, and the remaining members of The Cult have not responded. Fans should keep an eye on the band’s social media pages for the latest updates on the tour and the drummer.

Beloved Drummer of 80s Rock Band The Cult Announces Departure Ahead of Upcoming U.S. Tour

The Cult formed in Bradford, England in 1983, and their blend of post-punk and goth rock earned them acclaim in the U.K. and U.S. John Tempesta joined on drums in 2006, after getting his start as a drum tech for Anthrax’s Charlie Benante in the 80s. From there he joined Exodus in 1989, then Testament. He later performed with Rob Zombie, Tony Iommi, Helmet, and Zakk Wylde.

The comments of Tempesta’s announcement were full of fans sharing support for the drummer. Many also posted speculations about what he would do next, with the most popular theory being a White Zombie reunion.

“Reuniting with Rob Zombie to complete the original solo band line-up?” on comment asked. Another wrote, “White Zombie getting back together????” Other fans simply shared encouragement, such as, “Excited to see your next chapter!!” and “You’re without doubt the best drummer the Cult have ever had.”

Other comments mentioned Pearl Jam’s drummer situation. “Pearl Jams looking,” one person wrote. Another commented, “You would be awesome in Pearl Jam!” A more confident fan posited, “I’m guessing he’s already had an offer. Probably Pearl Jam.”

But among all the suggestions that Tempesta join Pearl Jam, only one person mentioned how his drumming style would sound with the 90s grunge icons. They compared Tempesta’s drumming to a high-powered Rolls-Royce engine, and Pearl Jam to a three-wheeled fiberglass car from the 70s.

“So many people saying about Pearl Jam needing a drummer,” they wrote. “I love PJ but it would be like putting a Merlin Engine in a Reliant Robin.”

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