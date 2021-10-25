I Survived the Redneck Rave, America's Wildest Country Party

I could feel the thick, sludgy mud pushing up hard under my fingernails. I was clawing, struggling to pull my body over a slippery, ten-foot, nearly vertical rock ledge, next to four muck-soaked women, as a huge crowd pumped with moonshine and lord knows what else cheered on. I gripped down onto a tiny slice of protruding rock—I was so close, but my arms, which roughly contain the same amount of muscle as a Slim Jim, shook in resistance. My fingers gave way to my weight and I slid down the rock, knocking my tooth into the cold stone and scraping my thigh until I landed in the mud. I pressed my dirt-coated fingers to my tooth to make sure it was still there, then got up and tried again. It looked like a scene from a post-apocalyptic horror flick, or an incredibly specific and wildly problematic porno, but it was neither. It was “America's wildest & craziest Country party,” the Redneck Rave .

“I had no idea what the hell I was doing, and I had a buddy say, ‘Hey man, if you dig a fuckin’ mud pit, people will show up and they’ll come break their shit,’” Time told me through a mouth full of shiny silver grills. “I said, ‘people actually pay for that?’”

Last weekend, approximately 2,000 self-proclaimed rednecks descended upon the Blue Holler Offroad Park in Mammoth Cave, KY, a small town in a dry county about 100 miles south of Louisville known for having the longest cave system in the world. In those caves, as well as on the rough trails and muddy camps, attendees raged for four days, chugging from unmarked jars, hooking up in “cave orgies,” dancing on stripper poles mounted to trucks, writhing in the mud pit, doing donuts in off-roading vehicles, and blasting... Dido . OK, that was one dude who was clearly going through some shit. The event, which promised “MUD, MUSIC & MAYHEM,” was started six years ago in a cornfield by country rap artist Who TF Is Justin Time? , or simply Justin Time, a 33-year-old from Avon, Indiana.

“We did our first one and like a thousand people showed up, and then we did another one two weeks later and a few more thousand people showed up,” he said. “And I was like, ‘fuck, man. I’m onto something!’ I stopped working at Arby’s, I’ll tell you that much, man!” What started as a dirty rager in a cornfield has now amassed fans from all over, sometimes travelling hundreds of miles (the Facebook page has about 750k followers).

Time, whose real name is Justin Stowers, is a slim, towering guy, with arms freckled in tattoos, a thick faded blonde beard, and a sunny warmth about him, speaking excitedly, with a lot of “fuckin’s” and “yes, ma’am’s” peppered in, adding sweetness and spice to his Southern drawl. It was clear he’s a bit of an everyman god within this world. He easily draws a crowd, standing in thick mud and hootin’ it up, with a gun holstered to his hip. I silently pray he never has to use it, especially considering the chaos that erupted at the last Redneck Rave.

“We like to have a good time! We just do it on a four wheeler instead of in a nightclub.”

Just four months ago, in June, at the very same off-roading park, the Redneck Rave made global news. One headline read: “‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests.” Indeed, all those things happened, plus a woman got choked unconscious and another person lost a chunk of finger. All in all, 14 people were arrested in June. I asked Time about the events of the last Rave, and if things tend to get rowdy. “A little bit, ma’am,” he said. “I call it a controlled chaos. Anybody that comes out here knows what they’re getting themselves into. They sign a waiver at the front gate.” Even so, when fights break out, Time told me it’s most often amongst friends “and it's always pretty much over a piece of pussy.” It usually ends with a handshake.