They Love Bitcoin, But Think 'Crypto' Is a Scam

Well, you’d be wrong.

Case in point: Imprisoned Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, who is widely credited with having a pivotal role in Bitcoin’s history, made the decision last week to mint his artwork as an NFT. This upset a lot of Bitcoiners, who descended on his tweets with vitriol, leading to a renewed debate around Bitcoin maximalists: hardcore Bitcoiners who think everything but Bitcoin is either a worthless pursuit or a giant scam, often simply referred to as “maxis.”

“Bitcoin maximalism is ill-defined,” vocal Bitcoin advocate and Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter told Motherboard in an interview. “It was originally coined as an epithet by Vitalik [Buterin] who was seeking to characterize Bitcoiners as overly dogmatic and parochial in response to his creation of Ethereum.”



Indeed, the maxis’ disdain even encompasses Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain after Bitcoin founded by Vitalik Buterin, which powers the vast majority of NFTs and popular memecoins like Shiba Inu.

Buterin described Bitcoin maximalism in a 2014 blogpost “as the idea that an environment of multiple competing cryptocurrencies is undesirable, that it is wrong to launch 'yet another coin,' and that it is both righteous and inevitable that the Bitcoin currency comes to take a monopoly position in the cryptocurrency scene.”



Since then, some Bitcoiners have come to adopt the term, which they associate with theories around “sound money” and libertarian economics, while others reject it. Carter, for his part, said, “I certainly don’t consider myself whatever a maximalist is–I invest freely across the ecosystem and my startups build on many different blockchains."

There is a spectrum of Bitcoin maximalism, which on one end is focused on Bitcoin but tends to have a live-and-let-live philosophy. Erik Voorhees, a former maximalist and CEO of self-custody crypto platform ShapeShift, told Motherboard that it is “someone who believes that there is zero value outside of Bitcoin; that any other crypto project is worthless at best and probably just a scam [at worst].”

“I think being laser-focused on Bitcoin makes a ton of sense and shouldn’t have any moral status ascribed to it whatsoever,” Carter said. “Now, there is also a brand of Bitcoin advocacy which stresses the exclusion and rejection of all other crypto-assets, which is wrongheaded in my opinion.”

“When someone says ‘toxic maximalist,’ they're trying to deflect attention from the fact that they're scamming”

But maximalism also takes on more extreme forms. The ideological underpinnings of Bitcoin maximalism can even extend into one’s daily life, for example with the meat-heavy or fully carnivorous diet espoused by some Bitcoiners, and a general disdain for “seed oils” and other modern innovations deemed “fiat.”

On the far-end spectrum of maximalism is the “toxic” variant, leading to the common epithet “toxic bitcoin maxi.” It’s a relentlessly uncompromising and angry position. Think of it like religious fundamentalism, but for Bitcoin. Max Keiser, former anchor for pro-Kremlin RT, is a proud example: he even sports a toxicity emoji on his Twitter name. In a recent clip from a talk that went moderately viral, Keiser screamed at the top of his lungs and called U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen a “terrorist.”

“Toxic is just a shorthand word for ‘someone who is an asshole.’ There is nothing unique about this in Bitcoin… assholes are common in the world,” Voorhees told Motherboard. “Obviously the less toxic the better, and someone who can be civil and intelligent in discussion, even if a maxi, may indeed be benefitting the discourse.”