What Happened to Tangi Miller from ‘Felicity’?

The love child of then-fledgling creators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, Felicity forewent flashy twists and action sequences in favor of the quiet, painstaking horrors of unrequited love and all-night cram sessions. Over the course of four seasons, viewers were treated to low-stakes college drama full of cozy sweaters, indie music, and autumnal lighting. And as the titular heroine (Keri Russell) juggled classes and a perpetual love triangle with Ben (Scott Speedman) and Noel (Scott Foley), her brainy best friend Elena was there to provide constant reality checks and quippy comebacks.

“I literally went from being a student to being in Hollywood,” Miller told VICE via Zoom from her home in Atlanta. “When I got Felicity, it was just like, wow. To be thrown right into the middle of the mix where you're on a really hot show where the girl cuts her hair and everybody's talking about it. It was wonderful. I wouldn't change it.”

Tangi Miller played Elena throughout the show until (spoiler alert) she was unceremoniously killed in a near-final episode only to be bafflingly resurrected in the series finale. But more on that later.

She left home to study business and marketing at Alabama State University, an HBCU in Montgomery. But by her junior year, it was clear acting, which she'd always done as a hobby, was her passion. “It was an escape. That’s all it was at first,” she said, “and then I realized that I loved it.” An apprenticeship with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival followed, and then she headed west to study acting in graduate school at the University of California, Irvine.

“My family was very, very strict. I wasn’t allowed to watch television. My mother believed that you should be doing stuff that was Jesus-like,” Miller said. “Love Boat was like a sin. It was a little bit cuckoo.”

The oldest of six kids, Tangi Olivia Miller—her mom loved Motown singer Tammi Terrell and thought “Tangi” was a nice nod to “Tammi”—was born and raised in a religious household in Miami where television was referred to as “hell-evision.”

Those college experiences weren’t exactly what Felicity and the gang experienced at the fictional University of New York. “There were elements of it, but we didn't have those big beautiful dorms,” Miller said. “[When I got to the Felicity set], I was like this dorm is just too extravagant. She wouldn’t have this big room.”

Once on the show, Miller said, Abrams frequently invited her to have input into shaping her character and her storylines. “J.J. was innovative. He was really searching for authenticity. He wanted to know if you were in a situation, what would you do? And he listened,” she said. “I remember being like, ‘My character wouldn’t say that. She’s supposed to be smart. She can’t just say stupid stuff unless she’s joking.’ He wanted it to be honest.”

And though she thinks the character of Elena was originally written as Puerto Rican, “they liked me, and I just auditioned and auditioned and auditioned until I won the part.”

She wowed the casting room with her brazen confidence as she cracked jokes and chatted with two assistants. It was only later that she learned those two people were not, in fact, assistants but the show creators: Abrams and Reeves. “I did not know who they were. I would have been freaking out,” she said. “They looked really young.”

Armed with an agent out of grad school, Miller secured guest parts on Arli$$ and Michael Hayes before landing an audition for a supporting role on a new 1998 pilot for The WB called Felicity.

“Speedy was so crazy. He had to play basketball before we started shooting every day. He was very athletic. I thought he was nuts. But now in hindsight, I’m like, he was really smart because he was getting his workout in first thing before we filmed 12 or 14 hour days,” Miller said. “Keri was so sweet. She was just a nice person, and she’s kind of shy.”

Though a quintessentially New York series on screen, Felicity was filmed mostly on a studio lot in LA. They’d only venture to New York for a few days or weeks each season to shoot exterior street shots and the café scenes at Dean and Deluca. On either coast, Miller remembers the cast all getting along and everyone always being “in a happy place.” Delightfully, she refers to co-star Scott Speedman as “Speedy.”

“I feel like I did have to remind them that, hey, I’m here. And this is what I would be feeling. This is what I would be doing. But it wasn’t horrible,” she said. “It wasn't bad because I felt like J.J. and Matt and the team that we had were conscious, as you can see in how they developed the storylines. I heard horror stories from other [Black] folks [on other shows], you know, ‘I’m working on this show and I'm just there,’ as opposed to really being included. I felt like they worked really hard to include me. They were always checking in to see how I was doing and how I was getting along with everybody. I appreciated that.”

Still, as the only Black main cast member, Miller said she had to make an effort to have her voice heard.

“I’m not telling, honey,” she said. “But sometimes I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is gonna crash and burn.’ I did not have any, but there were some cute little romances. That’s all you’re getting out of me.”

As the show took off and earned Emmy, Golden Globe, and Teen Choice nominations, as well as an NAACP Image Award nod for Miller, the cast found themselves thrust into a new level of fame. And yes, there were plenty of on-set romances. Foley met his future wife , Jennifer Garner, on the show when she appeared in two episodes as Noel's girlfriend, and Russell and Speedman dated for a time. Beyond that, Miller’s lips are sealed.

During season 1, Gina Prince-Bythewood worked as a consulting producer on the show until she left to direct Love & Basketball. And guest stars included Taraji P. Henson, Tyra Banks , Monica, and, as two of Elena’s love interests, Donald Faison and Kenan Thompson.

“I thought [Faison] just adored me. He said I scared him. I’m like, ‘That was the character! It wasn’t me.’” Miller said. “Elena's supposed to be tough.”

And in the hair and makeup room, Miller's experience on Felicity was better than other sets she’d worked on where she'd have to come to set ready to do her own glam because the stylists didn’t know how to do Black hair or makeup.

“My makeup artist was amazing, and we actually had a Black hairstylist on our show. So I didn’t have those problems on Felicity. But I have had those problems on other shows, where they didn’t even have my [foundation] color, so they were putting body makeup on my face, and I would break out really bad,” she said. “It's so hard to get a job, the last thing that you’re going to complain about is your hair and your makeup. You want to be easy. You want people to call you back. And that’s why I think it’s taken so long, but thank God there are a lot more shows with diverse folks now.”

That ridiculous season 4 twist

Each season of Felicity followed the cast through a different year of college, so ending the show after four years made logical sense. But while the sentimental season 4 episode called “The Graduate” seemed to wrap the series up with a tidy bow as Felicity got her diploma and ended up with Ben, an additional four episodes then aired that were absolutely and completely bonkers.