Can You Actually Survive Foraging Your Own Food? I Tried It

Food prices have climbed to the point where Aldi now feels like Tesco, Tesco feels like Waitrose, and Waitrose feels like - I don’t know - somewhere extremely expensive. ONS data shows that the price of food has risen by an average of 14.6 percent when compared with 2021 - the highest increase in 42 years. Research shows the average shop could rise by £12 a week. Combined with high inflation and soaring energy costs , it’s hardly surprising that one in five UK households are currently experiencing some form of food insecurity .

But what if we didn’t have to rely on shops alone? Are we not descendants of hyper-successful hunter gatherers? I decided to see if I could forage enough from London’s urban pantry to keep me ticking over for one working week.

Concerns: I’m an average cook with no improvisational panache. I have no foraging experience and although it’s unseasonably warm, it’s still late autumn and most things aren’t in season.

Undaunted, I arranged a crash course with master forager John the Poacher for the Wednesday before my challenge starts. John forages much of his food, but advises me that to live off foraging alone would require advance planning and more understanding than I’m going to glean over a day or two. With this in mind, I decide to allow myself a daily portion of non-foraged carbs, some odds and ends from my garden and cooking basics like oil, salt and pepper.