The Most Messed Up Things Parents Have Done to Their Kids

The award-winning spiders-eating-spiders HBO drama may explore many overarching themes – the pursuit of power, the toxicity of wealth , the corrupting influence of the American dream – but mainly, perhaps, it is about what happens when parents completely, totally and utterly fuck up their kids.

The fourth and final season of Succession is finally in full swing and one thing is now clear: Logan Roy will never receive a “best dad” mug on Father’s Day.

“Looking back, I think my mum probably had a small mid-life crisis when my sister and I went to university. She was in her mid-40s and, ever since my dad had left a decade earlier, all she’d ever really done was care for us. When we were gone and the house was suddenly empty, she wasn’t sure what to do, so she reverted back to her 20s. She got a bunch of tattoos, downloaded Tinder and started going to gigs – she even got her nipple pierced, FFS.

Few of us, fortunately, have to deal with quite such brutality from our own mas and pas. But who among us hasn’t got a searing tale of parental fucked-up-ness? We spoke to five people about the worst things their parents have ever done to them.

Mockery? Absolutely. Mental intimidation? But of course. Physical confrontation? Well, why not? It’s difficult to feel any sympathy for the quartet of cock and balls that are his children. But one does rather wonder: Would they have been such utter wankers if they’d not endured so much suffering at the hands of the old man?

Sure, he may have created a snow globe of ultra-wealth, influence and privilege for his four off-springs, Connor, Kendall , Roman and Siobhan. But he also built a family dynamic in which the younger Roys are incapable of receiving a box of donuts from him without trauma-inducing panic.

Before the show’s brutal patriarch – spoiler alert – dramatically died this season on his private jet, he adhered to a strict belief that bribery, blackmail and browbeating are all reasonable approaches to rearing one’s children.

During my second Christmas back from uni, I had all my flatmates come over to stay for a couple of nights. We got back from the pub about midnight, and my mum was still up drinking with a neighbour – it’s all a bit hazy after that. My mum was flirting, like she always did, then at about 3AM I walked into the utility room and there they were, my mum and mate snogging. And I mean properly snogging.

There’s a level of cognitive dissonance when you see that. I didn’t kick off or anything, I think I made some joke about half expecting that mate to try it on with my sister – but my mam? That came from left-field. She went to bed pretty much straight after and that was that, but it did bother me.

She said later it was “just a kiss”, but it was just a kiss that I had to hear a lot of jokes about for the rest of my time at uni. It felt like a betrayal, really. Put it this way: I never had my uni friends round to stay again.” - James, 27, Nottingham

‘My mum heard me talking to a boy – so she chopped up my phone with an axe’

“When my mum bought me my first phone, she told me I wasn’t allowed to use it for talking to boys – she was very protective in that way. We lived in an area of Abbey Wood, in southeast London, where there was crime and gangs, and she was determined to keep us on the straight and narrow.