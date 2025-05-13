9 Big Name Bold NBA Trades We’d Like To See This Summer

Wow. That’s the only word that can be used to describe what happened Monday night in the National Basketball Association.

To start the night, the Dallas Mavericks, after trading away generational superstar Luka Dončić, won the 2025 draft lottery, giving them the right to take Duke standout Cooper Flagg. Then, just two hours later, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum injured himself so badly that it’s likely he’s out for a long time. Things happen quickly in the NBA.

But what Monday’s draft lottery results offer—besides a career-saving bit of luck for team GM Nico Harrison—is a bit more clarity on the future of the league. Because, while the postseason is winding down, the NBA’s “silly season” or “trade season” is upon us.

Below, we wanted to offer 9 possible deals that would both help teams in the league and give fans a lot to think about (besides Mavs conspiracy theories).

1. Giannis to… San Antonio

The minute San Antonio jumped up and got the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it seemed clear that the Greak Freek Giannis Antetokounmpo was headed to San Antonio. Paired with Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs would instantly have perhaps the greatest frontcourt in modern NBA history. On offense, Giannis can play inside and Wemby can play outside and on defense they can switch roles. It would be devastating combo. A package of a billion draft picks along with Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson could get it done.

2. Booker to… Houston

The other leading candidate to get Giannis is the Houston Rockets, who also have a lot of young players and good picks. But San Antonio can trump them all after getting No. 2 this year. So, Houston will have to look elsewhere.

It just so happens they own several Phoenix Suns picks that they can pair in a trade with young talent like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard to get star shooting guard Devin Booker. The Rockets need offense in crunch time and Booker can be the guy.

3. KD to… Golden State

Oh, how the dominoes falls. If Booker leaves Phoenix, that means Kevin Durant is next. And with Houston getting Book, the next logical spot for KD is his former team Golden State. The Warriors, who don’t seem close enough to championship contention at the moment even after getting Jimmy Butler this season in a trade with Miami, need more talent. And they tried to get KD in February at the trade deadline.

Durant, who is an NBA nomad and who some fans could see signing with Seattle at the end of his carer if the city ever gets a team back, is as beloved in the Bay Area as anywhere. So, why not link with Draymond Green, Butler and Steph Curry for one last run? It would have to be a sign-and-trade with budding young player Jonathan Kuminga, along with other players like Brandin Podziemski. But the Dubs owe it to Curry to give it one last shot.

4. Zion to… Miami

As noted above, the Miami Heat had to trade franchise star Jimmy Butler for a bag of beans this season after he quite on the team. But that’s how it goes sometimes in the NBA where big names rule the roost. As a result, the Heat need an infusion of starpower. Enter: Zion Williamson. Often injured, it’s unclear whether it’s health issues or just a desire to not play for New Orleans when it comes to Zion’s lack of productivity.

But if any team can rehab his sky-high potential, it’s Miami and Pat Riley. Miami has the salaries to get a deal done and Zion could be had on the cheap given his health history. It seems almost too Miami of a move.

5. Jaren Jackson Jr. to… Sacramento

The Memphis Grizzlies need a shake-up. A few short years ago they were the talk of the NBA. Now they are a sordid mess. Their three stars—Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.—could all be traded this summer. And perhaps the perfect landing spot for JJJ is Sacramento. The Kings need a rim defender behind Domantas Sabonis. Would they be willing to give up young up and comer Keegan Murray to get the ideal big man to pair with Sabonis? Keegan, a draft pick or two and spark plug Malik Monk could get the deal done.

6. DeMar DeRozan to… the Magic

If the Kings mix things up with the above trade, it’s possible they would want to make another deal and send out the old but effective wing scorer DeMar DeRozan. They already have Zach LaVine on the wing to get buckets, so they could send off DeMar to Orlando, a team that desperately needs scoring and play-making. Perhaps a package of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a young player or draft pick could get it done.

7. Trae to… Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets not only have the worst team nickname in the NBA (really, a net?) but they also don’t have anyone to bring any excitement to the historically hip borough. Trae Young, while not a perfect player, is a walking lightning bolt. A four-time All-Star, Young led the NBA in assists per game this past season.

Add to that the fact that Atlanta wants to get younger and build around its wings, could Trae get dealt for draft picks and a package built around Cam Johnson and D’Angelo Russell?

8. Embiid to… the Lakers

There is as much chance that oft-injured MVP center Joel Embiid doesn’t play another game in the NBA as there is he makes another All-Star team. The center is on the wrong side of 30 and he just can’t stay healthy. But would the Los Angeles Lakers send a package of expiring contracts to Philly for the risky opportunity to try and rehab the guy?

If healthy, Embiid is a force and would be marverlous with Luka, LeBron James and Austin Reeves. We agree with Bill Simmons, could be worth a roll of the dice?

9. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis to… the highest Bidder

This is a sad one, so we saved it for last. If Celtics star Jayson Tatum is indeed out for a long time (perhaps even all of next season) due to the injury he sustained Monday, the Celtics as we known them are done. The team, which was recently sold to new owners, could see a giant overhaul. Everyone but Tatum could be on the trade block. But it’s likely Boston will keep guys like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Al Horford and Payton Pritchard.

But high-priced vets like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis could be dealt. The problem is Boston is so over the salary cap that they don’t want to take any more money back. So, they’ll have to find teams to absorb the contracts in open cap space (sorry, NBA nerd stuff!) and that could be unlikely. No matter what, though, Boston has a lot of decisions to make now.