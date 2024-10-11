9 Gut Health Supplements to Make You Poop Like A Pro

You’ve heard the old adage: Trust your gut. As more and more scientific research illuminates the powerful brain-gut connection, it makes more sense than ever to prioritize our gut health.

After all, some nutritionists and health professionals are going so far as to dub our guts “the second brain” for the way they control not only our digestion but also our moods and emotions. So, what can you do about it?

Taking control of our gut health starts with a healthy diet, getting good sleep, and managing stress. However, to really cultivate a healthy gut, additional support from supplements, prebiotics, and probiotics can make all the difference.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT GUT HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS

Brittany Michels, The Vitamin Shoppe’s Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, recommends taking a compressive approach to optimizing gut health, incorporating not just probiotics, but also digestive enzymes and collagen supplements into your regimen.

She explains, “Digestive enzymes help break down foods so that we may better absorb and use nutrients, and collagen helps to maintain and strengthen the integrity of our gut lining.” (Two things that we definitely all could use more of.)

So whether your gut is in crisis (all that Taco Bell sure isn’t helping!) or you’re a junkie for the latest health trends, here are some gut health supplements that say they can help get your gut life in order.

Best prebiotic and probiotic – Total Gut Health Daily Digestive Support with Prebiotics & Probiotics

Our guts have a living microbiome that can be destroyed by illness, alcohol, and lack of exercise—things that have become par for the course in our modern lives. Prebiotics and probiotics help restore it by sending live strains of microorganisms to your microbiome like little helpful soldiers. Onnit Labs’ Total Gut Health supplement combines pre and probiotics in one capsule and is a helpful option for folks who are starting out on their gut health journey—and want to see less bloating!

One customer, Richard, writes, “I never get symptoms of upset gut when taking the supplement. I strongly recommend this product to anyone with/without stomach upset after/during meals.”

Best fiber supplement – Daily Multi-Fiber Powder for Digestion Support

If you’re having digestion problems, someone in your life (be it your doctor or your mom) has probably already told you to take a fiber supplement. A lot of us don’t get as much fiber as we need through our diet, and taking a supplement can help bridge the gap. This Daily Multi-Fiber Powder for Digestion Support contains premium all natural soluble fiber, insoluble fiber, prebiotics, and a four strain probiotics. It mixes and dissolves into your water, so you can easily make it part of your routine.

Reviewer Kayla writes, “I just started using this fiber last night because my doctor recommended Psyllium Husk and omg it works, and it works fast! I used it again this morning and within 45 min, I was in the bathroom. It does exactly what you need it to do!”

Best collagen powder – Multi Collagen Protein Powder

Recently, collagen has become one of the “it” supplements, blowing up in popularity for how people say it can positively impact your skin (aka help you age gracefully). Collagen is also said to work wonders on your digestive tract. According to Ancient Nutrition, “Most of us don’t get enough collagen in our diets, and collagen levels can start to drop as early as when a person’s in their 20s.” Therefore, the brand created its Multi Collagen Protein Powder. It’s earned a 4.6-star rating, with lots of glowing reviews.

Reviewer Holly gave it 5 stars. “This is the only collagen that I have found that I actually cannot taste,” she says. “I noticed a difference in how I felt almost immediately.”

Best probiotic for women – ProBioCare Probiotic for Women

If you want to try a probiotic supplement but are looking something a little more tailored to your body, ProBioCare makes sex-specific probiotics. While each blend supports immune and respiratory health in addition to digestion, the women’s blend supports vaginal health.

One purchaser writes, “In the nearly two months I’ve been using ProBioCare, I have experienced improvements in both of the conditions for which I began taking these probiotics, and I intend to continue doing so.” She adds, “While I balked at the price, I was able to get my supply on sale. Plus, I realize that whatever I would save in actual dollars and cents now could cost me much more in the long-run, both monetarily and in terms of decreased health and wellness.”

Best probiotic for men – ProBioCare Probiotic for Men

For the dudes those who want to take their gut health to the next level, ProBioCare Probiotic for Men checks all the boxes of a general probiotic while also giving men extra health support by supporting colon health.

One customer gave it a 5-star review for its intestinal relief, saying, “After using this product for about 1 month, I have had less abdominal distress. I have tried a number of products and this seems to work the best for me. Definitely worth a try.“

Best detox tea – Cleanse Detox Tea with Coconut

There’s nothing I love more than tea—especially teas that offer more than a cup of warmth and peace but also do some lifting when it comes to helping out our health and wellness. If you want to support your gut without fully entering the world of supplements, this Cleanse Detox Tea with Coconut can be a great starting point. According to Teapigs, it tastes “Light, slightly sweet, [and] refreshing” and is made from “a super combination of green tea, lemongrass, ginger, coconut and dandelion which help revitalize your body.

Best digestive enzyme supplement – Digest Extra – Supports Gluten & Lactose Digestion (180 Vegetarian Capsules)

We put our stomachs through a lot and often pay the price: especially if our bodies don’t love gluten or lactose, but our souls call out for pasta and ice cream. Digestive enzyme supplements can be helpful because they help our bodies digest those things that are less friendly on our systems. These Digest Extra enzymes help support gluten and lactose digestion.

Customer Brijania writes, “I suffer from IBS and this product changed my life for the better. I can now eat the food I love.”

Best enzyme support for allergies – MucoStop – All Natural Seasonal Defense Support

Enzymes can be used to support healthy digestion, but they also have other purposes, like helping us deal with seasonal allergies and overall immunity. These non-GMO enzymes from MucoStop “promote easy breathing during seasonal or occasional congestion” according to the brand. They have 5-star status on The Vitamin Shoppe. One customer writes, “I suffer from chronic post-nasal drip, causing constant coughing/throat clearing for most of the morning. I tried many products that either didn’t work, caused me to cough more, or made me drowsy/spacey. Taking two of these capsules upon rising, reduces my symptoms dramatically.

Best detox spray for immunity – Ultimate Body Detox System Oral Spra

Once you enjoy the feeling of a good, gut-level detox, you’ll probably want to cleanse your whole system. Not sure where to start? The Ultimate Body Detox System Oral Spray is formulated to help supercharge your immune system. According to the brand, it’s able to do this because it “rids the body of harmful environmental toxins & reduces oxidative stress.” While it’s on the more expensive side, you’re getting three different formulas when you opt for this bundle, with each targeting specific needs, from boosting antioxidants to optimizing immune function.