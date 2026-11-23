Nine people are injured, and two are in critical condition, after a mass shooting at a private concert in California over the weekend.

According to a local ABC News affiliate—just before 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 2026—Tulare County sheriff’s deputies were called to a scene in central California. A shooting had been reported at a private residence where roughly 100 people had gathered for a musical event.

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“When Deputies arrived, they learned that multiple people had been shot,” read a statement from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. “Ambulances arrived and took several victims to local hospitals, while others arrived by private vehicle. Deputies are working to confirm the total number of victims.”

It appears that the shooting left at least three people in critical conditon

At least nine people were injured, with multiple being listed in critical condition. Police said all the victims were taken to local hospitals, some by ambulance and some by private vehicle.

Fox 26 News reported that one of the people in critical condition is a 26-year-old man who was shot in the chest. There is also a 19-year-old who was shot in the stomach and whose injuries will require surgery. Finally, a 22-year-old victim was shot in the groin and will also require surgery.

The exact cause of the shooting is not known. However, some preliminary information indicated that it might have been gang-related. This is according to police reports.

The sheriff’s office believes that this incident may have been gang-related

On Monday, Nov. 23, ABC7 reported that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an update with new details. According to the outlet, the private concert featured multiple rappers and performers. None were named, but some had traveled from outside the area. Some artists were even reported to be from other states.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux assured citizens that there is no ongoing threat to the public. He also confirmed that they continue to be suspicious that this was gang-related violence. However, no arrests have been announced.

At this time, the shooting remains under investigation. No suspects have been publicly identified. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the office at 559-733-6218.

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