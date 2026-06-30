9 Years Ago Today, Jay-Z Released His Most Revealing Album to Date, Which Also Responded Directly to This Iconic Album Written About Him

One thing about Jay-Z is that he’s never been especially revealing as an artist and celebrity. There’s always been an intentional measure of distance between himself and the audience. Save for a select few records across his catalog like “Lost One”, Hov has always felt a bit impenetrable. Even when he lets the “Song Cry” back in 2001, you’re not quite digging into the finer details. Instead, you’re left mining the emotional core in the music itself and in the offhand lyrics he shares like breadcrumbs.

But on 4:44, Jay-Z left a lot more on the table than he usually does. Released 9 years ago today in 2017, the album sees him touch on racism, stereotypes, and his relationships. Perhaps the juiciest of all, though, was responding to moments from Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.

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For instance, the infamous “You better call Becky with the good hair” on “Sorry” was acknowledged when Hov told ‘Becky’ to leave him alone. The title track was the most transparent of them all, though, an open apology to his wife for all of his faults. He admitted to moments of misogyny, immaturity, and cheating, putting a lot of their personal moments on display.

“‘You did what with who?’”/What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate?/’You risked that for Blue?’/If I wasn’t a superhero in your face,” Hov raps on “4:44”.

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Jay-Z Releases His Personal, Late Career Opus ‘4:44’ On This Day Nine Years Ago

Naturally, Jay received a ton of acclaim for his 13th studio album. Rolling Stone marveled at the “stunning, raw and mature apology” and how he proved how vulnerability can be a superpower. Similarly, Pitchfork gave 4:44 Best New Music, where writer Sheldon Pearce said, “The most crafty and evasive MC lays bare his complicated life. This late-career gem is personal and diamond-sharp, confronting the failings and legacy of Shawn Carter and America.”

Since 4:44, Jay-Z still hasn’t released a full-length solo album. He admitted to GQ in March 2026 that all he had were “scratch ideas” that came from a “heavy” space. Ultimately, he wants to feel fulfilled whenever he releases an album statement.

“I don’t know yet. I don’t know. Forget the landscape of music. I don’t know what I need to create currently that’s going to fulfill me and make me happy because that’s most important. I know I just got to be honest about what I feel and where I am,” Jay-Z told the outlet.