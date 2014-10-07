90 Second Game of Thrones Animation Is The Best-Looking Way To Prepare For Season 5

Game of Thrones withdrawals are real, but thanks to this brief, beautiful short called Game Of Thrones, An Animated Journey, the aching for premium TV brutality don’t have to be so bad. Using a series of vignettes to summarize the exploits of those still duking it out for the Iron Throne, production company BlackMeal have given us just the jolt we need to get our blood boiling for Season 5. Be forewarned: the video definitely spoils the last four seasons of the journey, so unless you’re caught up, watch it with caution. Without giving too much away ourselves, Game Of Thrones, An Animated Journey certainly embodies the principle of Valar Morghulis. We guarantee you’ll watch the short at least eight or nine times before ‘Thrones returns sometime in Spring 2015—after all, Winter is coming.

Check out a few of our favorite spoiler-free moments below:

Check out more of BlackMeal’s productions on their Vimeo channel.

h/t r/gameofthrones

